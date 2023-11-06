Submit Release
Artesian Resources Corporation Announces Second 2% Increase This Year in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2% increase in the quarterly common stock dividend. This increase will raise the quarterly dividend to $0.2897 per share on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, lifting the annualized dividend rate to $1.1588 per share payable November 24, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2023.

“Artesian has remained focused on our strategic capital investment programs and continuing to provide value to our Shareholders,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO. “I am pleased to announce the second increase this year of the quarterly dividend, bringing this year’s total increase to 4%.”

This marks Artesian Resources Corporation’s 124th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources Corporation
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian Water Company supplies 8.7 billion gallons of water per year through 1,442 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

