ICU Medical Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third quarter 2023 revenue was $553.3 million, compared to $597.9 million in the same period last year. GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $183.9 million, as compared to $186.4 million in the same period last year. GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 33%, as compared to 31% in the same period last year. GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $7.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $(13.2) million, or $(0.55) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.57 as compared to $1.75 for the third quarter of 2022. Also, adjusted EBITDA was $89.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $92.6 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to GAAP measures.

Vivek Jain, ICU Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Third quarter results were generally in line with our previously revised expectations."

Revenues by product line for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows (in millions):

    Three months ended
September 30, 		      Nine months ended
September 30, 		   
Product Line   2023   2022   $ Change   2023   2022   $ Change
Consumables   $ 242.0   $ 251.6   $ (9.6 )   $ 715.1   $ 732.8   $ (17.7 )
Infusion Systems     149.0     161.6     (12.6 )     463.9     448.4     15.5  
Vital Care*     162.3     184.7     (22.4 )     492.3     520.8     (28.5 )
**   $ 553.3   $ 597.9   $ (44.6 )   $ 1,671.3   $ 1,702.0   $ (30.7 )

*Vital Care includes $6.7 million and $15.8 million of contract manufacturing to Pfizer for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $33.6 million and $40.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

** Rounded totals may differ to the income statement due to the rounding of product lines.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results, today at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The call can be accessed at (833) 816-1376, conference ID 10182943. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on Event Calendar and clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe,'' ''could,'' ''would,'' ''estimate,'' ''continue,'' ''build,'' ''expand'' or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company's products, decreased free cash flow, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of growth or improving efficiencies, unexpected changes in the Company's arrangements with its largest customers, the impact from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact of inflation on raw materials, freight charges and labor, rising interest rates, continuing public health crises, pandemics and epidemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's ability to meet expectations regarding integration of the Smiths Medical business. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 
ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
  (Unaudited)     (1)
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,192     $ 208,784  
Short-term investment securities   1,806       4,224  
TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES   198,998       213,008  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts   161,797       221,719  
Inventories   759,622       696,009  
Prepaid income taxes   14,579       15,528  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   84,412       88,932  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   1,219,408       1,235,196  
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net   608,762       636,113  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS   73,767       74,864  
LONG-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES         516  
GOODWILL   1,444,456       1,449,258  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net   891,280       982,766  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   31,466       31,466  
OTHER ASSETS   107,725       105,462  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,376,864     $ 4,515,641  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable $ 149,288     $ 215,902  
Accrued liabilities   251,324       242,769  
Current portion of long-term obligations   45,688       29,688  
Income tax payable   11,443       6,200  
Contingent earn-out liability   6,300        
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   464,043       494,559  
CONTINGENT EARN-OUT LIABILITY   7,061       25,572  
LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS   1,589,244       1,623,675  
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   100,005       114,104  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   77,845       126,007  
INCOME TAX LIABILITY   40,310       41,796  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES          
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; Authorized — 500 shares; Issued and outstanding — none          
Common stock, $0.10 par value; Authorized — 80,000 shares; Issued —24,144 and 23,995 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and outstanding — 24,139 and 23,993 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   2,414       2,399  
Additional paid-in capital   1,356,348       1,331,249  
Treasury stock, at cost   (672 )     (243 )
Retained earnings   824,993       837,501  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (84,727 )     (80,978 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   2,098,356       2,089,928  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,376,864     $ 4,515,641  

___________________________
(1) December 31, 2022 balances were derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

 
 
ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
TOTAL REVENUES $ 553,311     $ 597,857     $ 1,671,270     $ 1,701,983  
COST OF GOODS SOLD   369,391       411,461       1,102,982       1,179,167  
GROSS PROFIT   183,920       186,396       568,288       522,816  
OPERATING EXPENSES:              
Selling, general and administrative   148,609       153,452       452,076       465,412  
Research and development   20,870       23,105       62,933       69,538  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration   7,160       14,365       30,527       61,795  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out   (15,572 )     (4,059 )     (12,256 )     (31,253 )
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES   161,067       186,863       533,280       565,492  
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS   22,853       (467 )     35,008       (42,676 )
INTEREST EXPENSE, net   (24,175 )     (17,808 )     (70,811 )     (46,303 )
OTHER EXPENSE, net   (4,044 )     (3,032 )     (5,815 )     (3,983 )
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (5,366 )     (21,307 )     (41,618 )     (92,962 )
BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES   12,604       8,099       29,110       34,212  
NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 7,238     $ (13,208 )   $ (12,508 )   $ (58,750 )
NET INCOME LOSS PER SHARE              
Basic $ 0.30     $ (0.55 )   $ (0.52 )   $ (2.47 )
Diluted $ 0.30     $ (0.55 )   $ (0.52 )   $ (2.47 )
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES              
Basic   24,132       23,908       24,075       23,828  
Diluted   24,368       23,908       24,075       23,828  


 
ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands) 
 
  Nine months ended
September 30,
  2023   2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss $ (12,508 )   $ (58,750 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   171,615       178,338  
Amortization of inventory step-up         22,676  
Noncash lease expense   16,543       17,382  
Provision for doubtful accounts   865       214  
Provision for warranty, returns and field action   5,597       3,439  
Stock compensation   29,878       28,597  
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets   1,757       2,391  
Bond premium amortization   14       254  
Debt issuance costs amortization   5,108       5,254  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out   (12,256 )     (31,253 )
Usage of spare parts   13,587       7,915  
Other   4,393       (2,855 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:      
Accounts receivable   43,086       (8,956 )
Inventories   (66,662 )     (151,840 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   11,295       20,074  
Other assets   (18,860 )     (22,594 )
Accounts payable   (65,049 )     30,413  
Accrued liabilities   (10,532 )     (38,070 )
Income taxes, including excess tax benefits and deferred income taxes   (42,939 )     (63,047 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   74,932       (60,418 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (53,956 )     (68,715 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   1,481       933  
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired         (1,844,164 )
Intangible asset additions   (7,742 )     (6,560 )
Purchases of investment securities         (3,397 )
Proceeds from sale and maturities of investment securities   2,920       36,433  
Net cash used in investing activities   (57,297 )     (1,885,470 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of lender debt issuance costs         1,672,631  
Principal repayments of long-term debt   (22,250 )     (20,250 )
Payment of third-party debt issuance costs         (1,852 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   4,022       7,906  
Payments on finance leases   (681 )     (477 )
Tax withholding payments related to net share settlement of equity awards   (9,221 )     (10,541 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (28,130 )     1,647,417  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (1,097 )     (10,477 )
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   (11,592 )     (308,948 )
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period   208,784       552,827  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 197,192     $ 243,879  
               

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including peer companies. Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods. We use non-GAAP financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of our business, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in determining executive incentive compensation.

The non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general and administrative, adjusted research and development, adjusted restructuring, strategic transaction and integration, adjusted change in fair value of contingent earn-out, adjusted income from operations, adjusted other expense, net, adjusted (loss) income before income taxes, adjusted benefit (provision) for income taxes, adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share, all of which exclude special items because they are highly variable or unusual and impact year-over-year comparisons.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, special items include the following:

Stock compensation expense: Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. The value of stock options is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control. The value of our restricted stock awards is determined using the grant date stock price, which may not be indicative of our operational performance over the expense period. Additionally, in order to establish the fair value of performance-based stock awards, which are currently an element of our ongoing stock-based compensation, we are required to apply judgment to estimate the probability of the extent to which performance objectives will be achieved. Based on the above factors, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand our operating performance.

Intangible asset amortization expense: We do not acquire businesses or capitalize certain patent costs on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Capitalized patent costs can vary significantly based on our current level of development activities. We believe that excluding amortization of intangible assets provides the users of our financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration: We incur restructuring and strategic transaction charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our ongoing business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out: We exclude the impact of certain amounts recorded in connection with business combinations. We exclude items that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing.

Adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to fair market value: The inventory step-up represents the expense recognition of fair value adjustments in excess of the historical cost basis of inventory obtained through acquisition, these charges are outside of our normal operations and are excluded.

Quality system and product-related remediation: We exclude certain quality system product-related remediation charges in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Asset write-offs and similar charges: Occasionally, we may write-off certain assets. We exclude the non-cash gain/loss on the write-off of these assets in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

In addition to the above special items, Adjusted EBITDA additionally excludes the following items from net income:

Depreciation expense: We exclude depreciation expense in deriving adjusted EBITDA because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and the depreciable lives can vary significantly resulting in considerable variability in depreciation expense among companies.

Interest, net: We exclude interest in deriving adjusted EBITDA as interest can vary significantly among companies depending on a company's level of income generating instruments and/or level of debt.

Taxes: We exclude taxes in deriving adjusted EBITDA as taxes are deemed to be non-core to the business and may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

We also present Free cash flow as a non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that this is an important measure for use in evaluating overall company financial performance as it measures our ability to generate additional cash flow from business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash (used in) provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

The following tables reconcile our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures:

 
ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Adjusted EBITDA
  Three months ended
September 30,
  2023   2022
GAAP net income (loss) $ 7,238     $ (13,208 )
       
Non-GAAP adjustments:      
Interest, net   24,175       17,807  
Stock compensation expense   10,947       8,743  
Depreciation and amortization expense   58,371       58,641  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration   7,160       14,365  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out   (15,572 )     (4,059 )
Quality system and product-related charges   4,016       18,395  
Asset write-offs and similar charges   6,083        
Benefit for income taxes   (12,604 )     (8,099 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments   82,576       105,793  
       
Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,814     $ 92,585  


 
ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share)
 
The company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:
 
  Total
revenues		 Gross
profit		 Selling,
general and
administrative		 Research and
development		 Restructuring,
strategic
transaction
and
integration		 Change in
 fair value of
contingent
earn-out 		Income from
operations		 Other
expense, net		 (Loss)
income
before
income
taxes		 Benefit
(provision)
for income
taxes		 Net income Diluted
earnings
per
share
Reported (GAAP) $ 553,311   $ 183,920   $ 148,609   $ 20,870   $ 7,160   $ (15,572 ) $ 22,853   $ (28,219 ) $ (5,366 ) $ 12,604   $ 7,238   $ 0.30  
Reported percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes)     33 %   27 %   4 %   1 % (3 )%   4 % (5 )% (1 )%   234.9 %   1 %  
Contract manufacturing   (6,696 )                                          
Stock compensation expense     1,754     (8,743 )   (450 )           10,947         10,947     (2,627 )   8,320     0.34  
Amortization expense           (33,411 )               33,411         33,411     (8,179 )   25,232     1.04  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration                   (7,160 )       7,160         7,160     (1,722 )   5,438     0.22  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out                       15,572     (15,572 )       (15,572 )       (15,572 )   (0.64 )
Quality system and product-related remediation       4,016                     4,016         4,016     (974 )   3,042     0.12  
Asset write-offs and similar charges       6,306                     6,306     223     6,083     (1,513 )   4,570     0.19  
Rounding                                                
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)* $ 546,615   $ 195,996   $ 106,455   $ 20,420   $   $   $ 69,121   $ (27,996 ) $ 40,679   $ (2,411 ) $ 38,268   $ 1.57  
Adjusted percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes)     36 %   19 %   4 %   %   %   13 % (5 )%   7 %   5.9 %   7 %  

___________________________
* Amounts may not foot due to rounding

 
 
ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)(continued)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share)
 
The company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:
 
  Total
revenues		 Gross
profit		 Selling,
general and
administrative		 Research and
development		 Restructuring,
strategic
transaction
and
integration		 Change in
fair value of
contingent
earn-out		 (Loss) income from operations (Loss)
income
before
income
taxes		 Benefit
(provision)
for income
taxes		 Net (loss)
income		 Diluted
(loss)
earnings
per share
Reported (GAAP) $ 597,857   $ 186,396   $ 153,452   $ 23,105   $ 14,365   $ (4,059 ) $ (467 ) $ (21,307 ) $ 8,099   $ (13,208 ) $ (0.55 )
Reported percent of total revenues (or percent of income before income taxes for benefit provision for income taxes)     31 %   26 %   4 %   2 % (1 )%   % (4 )%   38.0 % (2 )%  
Contract manufacturing   (15,780 )                                      
Stock compensation expense       1,355     (6,980 )   (408 )           8,743     8,743     (2,098 )   6,645     0.28  
Amortization expense       (3,391 )   (39,000 )               35,609     35,609     (8,474 )   27,135     1.14  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration                   (14,365 )       14,365     14,365     (2,870 )   11,495     0.48  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out                       4,059     (4,059 )   (4,059 )       (4,059 )   (0.17 )
Quality system and product-related remediation       18,395                     18,395     18,395     (4,218 )   14,177     0.59  
Earnings per share impact on net loss due to basic versus diluted weighted average shares                                           (0.02 )
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 582,077   $ 202,755   $ 107,472   $ 22,697   $   $   $ 72,586   $ 51,746   $ (9,561 ) $ 42,185   $ 1.75  
Adjusted percent of total revenues (or percent of income before income taxes for provision for income taxes)     35 %   18 %   4 %   %   %   12 %   9 %   18.5 %   7 %  


 
ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 35,161     $ 2,309     $ 74,932     $ (60,418 )
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (21,467 )     (20,676 )     (53,956 )     (68,715 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   50       33       1,481       933  
Free cash flow $ 13,744     $ (18,334 )   $ 22,457     $ (128,200 )
 

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Partner
(646) 277-1254


