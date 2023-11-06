Losses of Public Money for 2023-24 Second Quarter

CANADA, November 6 - Released on November 6, 2023

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority, and Saskatchewan Cancer Agency in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

One confirmed reportable loss was reported by the SHA to the Ministry of Health in the second quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year (from July 1 to September 30, 2023):

An SHA employee was paid for shifts by the SHA while working for an external employer at the same time, resulting in a loss of $15,720 over a period of eight months.

See the attached report, or visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.

