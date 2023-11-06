Sask DLC And Northlands College Partner To Provide Free High School Education To Adults In The North

CANADA, November 7 - Released on November 6, 2023

The Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) is proud to partner with Northlands College to give approximately 200 adults in the North access to free Grade 10, 11 and 12 courses throughout the 2023-24 school year. Students are able to complete their Grade 12, upgrade high school courses or complete the prerequisites needed to gain access to post-secondary training.

Northlands College is providing $100,000 to cover the course fees for students over the age of 22 living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District.

"The Government of Saskatchewan believes strongly in providing access to students completing their education and accessing the training they need to be successful," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This partnership will open doors to future careers and lifelong success for these students. Access to free education means students in the North are able to learn from trained Saskatchewan teachers from within their home communities."

This partnership builds upon the success of the previous agreement Northlands College had with Northern Lights School Division's Edcentre online school - Masinahikana School. It ensures adult students living in the North continue to have access to the core high school courses they need as well as an array of more than 70 unique high school electives.

"The Sask DLC is proud to provide adult students in the North with access to high-quality online learning courses to help them complete their Grade 12 and access the job market or post-secondary program of their choice," Sask DLC CEO Darren Gasper said. "Online learning provides students of all ages the flexibility they need to be successful."

“We are excited to partner with the Sask DLC to provide free Grade 10, 11, and 12 courses to learners in Northern Saskatchewan,” Northlands College President and CEO Karsten Henriksen said. “We are committed to ensuring that northern adult learners have access to the education and training they need for future success and prepare for higher education options to build careers. This partnership reflects our dedication to empowering individuals in our service region to reach their full potential and pursue their goals. We believe that education is a powerful tool for personal and community growth, and we are proud to be a part of this initiative.”

Students interested in registering for online courses or wanting to learn more about eligibility can go to www.saskDLC.ca/adults. Once registered, students will be connected with an Academic Advisor to support them in choosing courses that meet their needs. For support with registration or if students have further questions, they can reach out to Sask DLC main office at 306-210-1000 or 1-844-515-3276 or helpdesk@saskDLC.ca.

The Sask DLC is Saskatchewan's provincial online learning provider, dedicated to providing high-quality Kindergarten to Grade 12 learning opportunities for Saskatchewan students.

About Northlands College

Northlands College is Saskatchewan's Northern College, dedicated to empowering learners and fostering innovation. As a leading educational institution in Northern Saskatchewan, we are committed to providing diverse academic opportunities in the fields of Flexible Learning, University Studies, Health and Wellness, and Technology and Trades.

With a strong emphasis on Learner success and community engagement, Northlands College has been a driving force for positive change in Northern communities. Our mission is to provide accessible, quality education that empowers individuals to reach their full potential and contribute to the betterment of their communities.

For over three decades, Northlands College has been at the forefront of educational excellence, preparing learners for a dynamic future and inspiring positive transformations in the Northern regions of Saskatchewan.

Visit https://www.northlandscollege.ca to learn more about Northlands College programs, facilities and our commitment to shaping a brighter future for Northern Saskatchewan.

