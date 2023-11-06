Tidewater Utilities Announces Leadership Change

DOVER, Del., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (Middlesex) (NASDAQ: MSEX) has named Bruce E. Patrick, P.E., President of Tidewater Utilities, Inc., (Tidewater) a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company. Tidewater, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Southern Shores, provides water services to approximately 59,000 retail customers for residential, commercial and fire protection purposes in over 460 separate communities in Delaware.



As part of Middlesex’ continued succession planning initiatives, Mr. Patrick, who previously served as Executive Vice President, will assume his new role and responsibilities effective December 1, 2023. He succeeds A. Bruce O’Connor, who formerly served in this role, and who remains the Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Middlesex.

Mr. Patrick will oversee all regulated and non-regulated operations of Tidewater and its affiliated companies, Southern Shores Water Company and White Marsh Environmental Systems. Additional responsibilities include oversight of all capital projects and managing key external stakeholder relationships.

“Bruce Patrick brings an exceptional combination of leadership, operational and management expertise to guide Tidewater’s future growth, as well as strong local knowledge to deliver best in class service to our growing residential and commercial customer base,” said Dennis W. Doll, President and CEO of Middlesex. “As Tidewater approaches its 60th year of service to Delaware residents, we’re confident in his abilities and the entire Tidewater team to serve all of our stakeholders well into the future,” continued Doll. “On behalf of the Middlesex Board of Directors, I want to thank Bruce O’Connor for his leadership at Tidewater, especially throughout the pandemic crisis and its aftermath,” added Doll.

Mr. Patrick has extensive experience in regulatory compliance, permitting, planning and design, having served Tidewater for over 21 years. Prior to joining Tidewater, he served as Kent County Public Works Director and County Engineer where he had overall responsibility for the County’s regional wastewater facilities. Mr. Patrick also held prior positions with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control as well as the Delaware Division of Public Health.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Serving Delaware since 1964, Tidewater Utilities, Inc. specializes in a full complement of water and wastewater services. Committed to sustainable practices, the company offers its expertise in the areas of water and wastewater operations and maintenance, municipal and industrial contract operations and consulting. The company is proud to deliver safe drinking water as southern Delaware’s premier water company and serves to support the well-being of Delaware’s citizens, businesses and natural resources.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider of life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. We offer a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services including municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. We are focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, our long-term strategy and expectations, the status of our acquisition program, the impact of our acquisitions, the impact of current and projected rate requests and the impact of our capital program on our environmental compliance. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: general economic business conditions, unfavorable weather conditions, the success of certain cost-containment initiatives, changes in regulations or regulatory treatment, availability and the cost of capital, the success of growth initiatives and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

