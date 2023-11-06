New Dewdney Bridge coming to Highway 7 east of Mission

CANADA, November 6 - Work to replace the aging Dewdney Bridge on Highway 7 will begin this fall, helping to ensure the reliability of the highway corridor for people in the Fraser Valley.

“Highway 7 connects people living north of the Fraser River and it also serves as a vital alternative route in the event of Highway 1 closure,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford Mission, on behalf of Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “A new bridge over Nicomen Slough, east of Mission, ensures Fraser Valley communities remain well-connected for years to come.”

The existing Dewdney Bridge was built in 1958 and is nearing the end of its serviceable life. The new bridge will be constructed beside the current bridge, on the upstream side. A new Dewdney Bridge will also include a three-metre-wide multi-use active transportation pathway for pedestrians and cyclists. The new structure will provide higher clearance for river navigation and will be less susceptible to flooding.

A $32.6-million contract for the new bridge has been awarded to Kiewit Construction Services ULC. Work will start this fall and completion is planned for fall 2026.

The current bridge will remain open during construction of the new structure and approaches. Drivers can expect minor delays during construction. Updates will be posted to www.DriveBC.ca.

Dewdney Bridge connects Highway 7 on either side of Nicomen Slough, about eight kilometres east of Mission, with connections to Highway 1 via highways 9 and 11.

To learn more about the Dewdney Bridge Replacement Project, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/highway7dewdneybridge