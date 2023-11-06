Celebrate the Global Positioning System's 50th Birthday - A Special Evening with the Father of GPS
Join us in Houston on December 5th at the South Shore Harbor Resort and Convention Center
Dr. Brad Parkinson, the original Chief Architect of GPS, shedding light on the system's early days, its far-reaching impacts on humanity, and exciting prospects for the future.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Positioning System (GPS) marks its 50th anniversary this year, commemorating five decades of transforming the world in ways that have profoundly impacted society. To honor this monumental achievement, a special event will be held at the South Shore Harbor Resort and Conference Center in Houston, Texas, on 5 December 2023 at 6:00PM.
Since its approval as a program on December 17th, 1973, the Global Positioning System has revolutionized the way we navigate and comprehend our world, often in ways few realize. Join us as Matteo Luccio, Editor in Chief of GPS World magazine, leads an engaging discussion with Dr. Brad Parkinson, the original Chief Architect of GPS, shedding light on the system's early days, its far-reaching impacts on humanity, and exciting prospects for the future.
The evening's program will include:
• 6:00 PM: Reception with drinks and hors d'oeuvres
• 6:45 PM: Program with Mr. Luccio and Dr. Parkinson
• 7:30 - 8:30 PM: Reception continues
Members of the press, federal employees, RNT Foundation members, PNT Advisory Board members, and presenters may attend the event for free. Others can secure their attendance for $75, which includes an optional one-year membership in the RNT Foundation.
To reserve your spot, kindly RSVP to inquiries@RNTFnd.org no later than November 27, 2023.
This event promises to be a historic tribute to the remarkable journey of the Global Positioning System and its profound impact on the global community. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of history and to honor the legacy of this remarkable technological advancement.
The President’s National Space-based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Advisory Board which advises the government on GPS and related issues will meet the following day in the same location. Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend. See https://www.gps.gov/governance/advisory/ for more information on that event.
About the Resilient Navigation Timing Foundation
RNT Foundation is a public benefit, scientific and educational charity advocating for policies and systems to protect GPS and GNSS satellites, signals, and users. For more information visit, www.rntfnd.org
