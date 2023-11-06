Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,251 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate the Global Positioning System's 50th Birthday - A Special Evening with the Father of GPS

Image of a GPS III satellite

The RNT Foundation advocates for policies and systems to protect GPS satellites, signals, and users.

Join us in Houston on December 5th at the South Shore Harbor Resort and Convention Center

Dr. Brad Parkinson, the original Chief Architect of GPS, shedding light on the system's early days, its far-reaching impacts on humanity, and exciting prospects for the future.”
— D. A. Goward
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Positioning System (GPS) marks its 50th anniversary this year, commemorating five decades of transforming the world in ways that have profoundly impacted society. To honor this monumental achievement, a special event will be held at the South Shore Harbor Resort and Conference Center in Houston, Texas, on 5 December 2023 at 6:00PM.

Since its approval as a program on December 17th, 1973, the Global Positioning System has revolutionized the way we navigate and comprehend our world, often in ways few realize. Join us as Matteo Luccio, Editor in Chief of GPS World magazine, leads an engaging discussion with Dr. Brad Parkinson, the original Chief Architect of GPS, shedding light on the system's early days, its far-reaching impacts on humanity, and exciting prospects for the future.

The evening's program will include:
• 6:00 PM: Reception with drinks and hors d'oeuvres
• 6:45 PM: Program with Mr. Luccio and Dr. Parkinson
• 7:30 - 8:30 PM: Reception continues

Members of the press, federal employees, RNT Foundation members, PNT Advisory Board members, and presenters may attend the event for free. Others can secure their attendance for $75, which includes an optional one-year membership in the RNT Foundation.

To reserve your spot, kindly RSVP to inquiries@RNTFnd.org no later than November 27, 2023.

This event promises to be a historic tribute to the remarkable journey of the Global Positioning System and its profound impact on the global community. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of history and to honor the legacy of this remarkable technological advancement.

The President’s National Space-based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Advisory Board which advises the government on GPS and related issues will meet the following day in the same location. Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend. See https://www.gps.gov/governance/advisory/ for more information on that event.

###

About the Resilient Navigation Timing Foundation
RNT Foundation is a public benefit, scientific and educational charity advocating for policies and systems to protect GPS and GNSS satellites, signals, and users. For more information visit, www.rntfnd.org

Dana A. Goward
Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation
+1 800 522 6948
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

GPS & US Vulnerable to Attack

You just read:

Celebrate the Global Positioning System's 50th Birthday - A Special Evening with the Father of GPS

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more