ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER TO ADDRESS VETERANS AT VETDAY L.A

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER TO ADDRESS VETERANS AT A FREE EVENT HONORING & CELEBRATING VETERANS IN LOS ANGELES ON NOVEMBER 11 FROM 10AM-1PM AT BOB HOPE PATRIOTIC HALL

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (CA), USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VET DAY LA 2023, in collaboration with LA County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs invites the community to join in the celebration of veterans on Saturday, November 11th, at the renowned Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, located at 1861 S. Figueroa Street Los Angeles from 10am - 1pm.

VET DAY LA is a free event that is open to the public and is a day of appreciation for military service members. VETDAY LA commences with an address from guest speaker Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will recognize the contributions of military service members and encourage attendees to participate in the Arnold Fitness Challenge. 95.5 KLOS’s Frank Kramer of the Heidi Frank Show will host the event. The national anthem will be performed by the talented Jasmine Star on electric guitar, setting a patriotic tone for the event along with a live concert performance by Creedenced, a Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute band. VET DAY LA features a variety of food trucks, a gaming truck, family activities, Power 106, 95.5 KLOS-FM, Ms. America and U.S. Coast Guard Athena Fleming and Steve Peck, President and CEO of US Vets. Military personnel will be available to answer questions about Veteran benefits, the Pact Act, Veterans programs and joining a branch of our military for our future Veterans. The first 250 attendees will receive a swag bag and automatically be entered to win tickets to see Mariah Carey in concert and the chance to win $2500 and other prizes. VET DAY LA is free and open to the public. We encourage you and your family to confirm your attendance to support our Veterans. Confirmed attendees will automatically be registered to win by RSVPing at https://www.vetdayla.com/.