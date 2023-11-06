Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Business book "Socialism Revealed" by Phillip J Bryson
EINPresswire.com/ --
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Business/Finance book "Socialism Revealed" by Phillip J Bryson, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1638717184.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Bil Howard for Readers' Favorite
Socialism Revealed is the sequel to the author’s comprehensive work titled Socialism: Origins, Expansion, Decline, and the Attempted Revival in the United States. Phillip J Bryson summarizes many basic conclusions included in the first of the series and some updated information. In this volume, Professor Bryson addresses not only the theoretical flaws inherent in socialism but also its practical pitfalls, made evident by the Soviet Union and the bloc countries, China, India, Cuba, Venezuela, and others who have experimented and seen the disastrous consequences of pursuing policies based on the foundational principles of socialism. This work addresses Obama-era efforts to "transform" our economy in contrast to the Trump administration's deregulation and free market approach. In addition, Socialism Revealed evaluates the real-world economic impact of policies discussed by Democrats and socialist activists should they be implemented in the United States.
Written during the Trump administration, Socialism Revealed provides prophetic insight into economic issues plaguing the US three years into the Biden administration. Because so few voters understand the true implications of US Democratic Socialism in the economic and political arena, this book presents the facts and tools for a thorough examination of the issues and statements made by those running for office in an attempt to avert a potential economic tailspin. Bryson has done most of the homework for you, providing an intensely scrutinized summary of the theoretical foundation and the primary underlying issues inherent in socialism that threaten our nation's political, social, and economic fabric. This quick, revealing summary is an urgent wake-up call and serves as motivation to dig deeper into the truth about socialism."
You can learn more about Phillip J Bryson and "Socialism Revealed" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/socialism-revealed where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Other