Celebrate 2024 the Health-Conscious Way at the New Year's Eve Vegan Parlay Extravaganza in Atlanta, GA
Health is the canvas upon which the masterpiece of our lives is painted. The Vegan Parlay is an exclusive celebration of the boundless flavors and possibilities that nature generously offers.”ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan Parlay will host Atlanta’s premiere New Year's Eve extravaganza. Promoting a health-conscious and vibrant start to 2024, this exceptional event unites health enthusiasts, conscious living advocates, and those seeking high vibrations and positive vibes —to create a truly memorable celebration of life.
— Ebony Byrd
Founded by vegan lifestyle enthusiast and accountant Armand Kadima and actress Ebony Byrd, the adult-only Vegan Parlay promises to be an uplifting and transformative social experience. It connects like-minded individuals who share a deep passion for conscious living and sustainable choices. At the Vegan Parlay, guests will engage in meaningful conversations, foster new friendships, and become part of an expanding community dedicated to making a positive impact on our planet’s environment, inhabitants, and overall condition.
"Health is the canvas upon which the masterpiece of our lives is painted. The Vegan Parlay is an exclusive celebration of the boundless flavors and possibilities that nature generously offers.” —Ebony Byrd.
Guests will have the opportunity to savor an array of exquisite vegan cuisine, designed to delight the palate. The menu is thoughtfully curated to accommodate various dietary preferences, ensuring a tasty culinary journey for all participants. In addition to the culinary enchantment, attendees can enjoy signature super fruit mocktails to complement the tasting experience.
This event will feature talks from renowned vegan influencers, including Atlanta's Legendary Tassili of Tassili's Raw Reality and others. Their insights and expertise promise to enrich the understanding of conscious living.
The Vegan Experience Extravaganza will take place on New Year's Eve at Cultivate Food and Coffee, located at 1952 Howell Mill Rd NW Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30318. Festivities kick off at 7pm EST on December 31st and will ring the new year in until 2am.
Join the world health movement and start 2024 on a health-conscious and positive note. Your mind and body will thank you!
Secure your spot for this unforgettable celebration now:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vegan-parlay-new-years-eve-extravaganza-tickets-740801436037?utm_experiment=control_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios
To request media credentials, contact:
cwright@synergyprservices.com
Clorissa Wright
Synergy PR Services
cwright@synergyprservices.com