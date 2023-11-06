Hearn Kirkwood Issues Safety Alert on Undeclared Soy and Milk in Various Croissant Sandwiches
JESSUP, Md., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hearn Kirkwood of Jessup, Md., is issuing a voluntary recall of 5,895 clamshell containers of various Croissant Sandwiches because its labeling did not identify the following allergens in the product: soy and milk. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Customers with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk should discard the product.
The affected sandwiches were distributed from October 20, 2023 and November 3, 2023, in the states of: Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
|BRAND
|ITEM DESCRIPTION
|UPC
|PACK / SIZE
|LOT CODE
|FOOD UNLIMITED
|BACON EGG & CHEDDAR CROISSANT
|766375253051
|1/5.25oz
|Use By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
|FOOD UNLIMITED
|BACON EGG & CHEDDAR CROISSANT
|766375253051
|6/5.25oz
|Use By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
|JACK & OLIVE
|LE CROISSANT: CHICKEN SALAD
|766375795018
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
|SPRIG & SPROUT
|LE CROISSANT: CHICKEN SALAD
|766375797128
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
|FOOD UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT: CHICKEN SALAD
|766375261599
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
|FOOD UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT: CHICKEN SALAD
|766375261599
|6/5.8oz
|Use By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
|FOOD UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT: HAM & SWISS
|766375261612
|1/5.5oz
|Use By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
|FOOD UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT: TUNA SALAD
|766375261605
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
|FOOD UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT: TUNA SALAD
|766375261605
|6/5.8oz
|Use By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
|FOOD UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT: TURKEY & CHEDDAR
|766375261629
|1/5.5oz
|Use By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
|FOOD UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT: TURKEY & CHEDDAR
|766375261629
|6/5.5oz
|Use By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported. No other products distributed by Hearn Kirkwood are being recalled. Hearn Kirkwood is working collaboratively with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall.
The recall was initiated after one of our firm’s ingredients suppliers failed to notify them the ingredient formulation had changed. This led to products being sent to customers without properly identifying the allergens of soy and milk.
Hearn Kirkwood takes the safety and integrity of the products it distributes seriously. Hearn Kirkwood regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause. Customers with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk should discard the product. Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact: RetailSalesDistribution@CoastalSunbelt.com or call 410-799-9900. 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM EST.
Below are pictures of the packaging labels.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Shannon Mutschler
Shannon.mutschler@sysco.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be8503cd-e433-4c02-98b4-410615a4eb8a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f935c7b4-1e43-43bf-b061-aec18112dd57
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58e85aca-e197-49d1-83cd-c7e2e7c2a9a2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52879c59-4aa9-4871-9b47-46e343f13139
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d2be8bf-6e32-423c-b581-abd852349a1d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89c7775e-264d-4dee-8f62-8caf6e778cd4
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e550416-bb0f-483e-b9f5-d5271a73fa4b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe356520-a1e3-45b3-90ea-5fa841696a1e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be37ca18-d75d-45be-b5a1-dac9f73b7552
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2285230e-d18c-4afc-b5ce-20f96e1f8774
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a4bda93-ee58-4c9b-bbec-f9cf54dbe2df
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/903aeca8-ee02-4fbc-a087-13357f8d1adf
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2bff383-628d-4921-ab10-2d85fac4a94c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb3e770c-448a-4a25-a3eb-5018015a3bb8