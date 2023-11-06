Five CommonSpirit Health Mountain Region Hospitals Earn An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

New Grade for Fall 2023 is a national recognition for patient safety

CENTENNIAL, COLO., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five CommonSpirit Health Mountain Region Hospitals have earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“It takes a full team effort to achieve an ‘A’ grade from the Leapfrog Group and all of our employees, physicians and advanced practice providers should take pride in their personal contributions which enable these Mountain Region hospitals to be named among the best hospitals in patient safety,” said Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “I am grateful for all our Mountain Region employees who are united by our common mission to improve the health of those we serve, especially the most vulnerable, and who make recognitions such as these possible.”

We are pleased to announce our five hospitals that received an A rating:

St. Catherine Hospital-Garden City

Mercy Hospital

St. Anthony North Hospital

St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

Longmont United Hospital

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means these five CommonSpirit Health Mountain Region hospitals made a true commitment to put patients first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

To see our CommonSpirit Health Mountain Region hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.

About CommonSpirit: CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. The Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division includes 20 hospitals, 240 physician practices and clinics, emergency and urgent care centers, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado. With its national office in Chicago and a team of over 175,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 142 hospitals and more than 2,200 care sites across 24 states. In FY 2022, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.9 billion and provided $4.9 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org.

About The Leapfrog Group: Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

