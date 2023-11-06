Submit Release
City asks for resident feedback for Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan

As part of the Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan, the Confluence consultant team has created a Social Pinpoint web page to better understand the Lawrence community’s desires and expectations for Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture in Lawrence.

To participate, residents can visit this link and share feedback on the future of Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture: www.engage.thinkconfluence.com/lawrence-art-and-culture-plan. Click the button that says, “Share your vision for the City of Lawrence!” to go to the engagement activities. There are three options for feedback — on the map, through a survey, or by voting on the types of things they’d like to see in community parks.

For more information, please visit the Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan web page.

Contact: Kent Rettig, Recreation Operations Manager – krettig@lawrenceks.org.

