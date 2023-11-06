Rotary Club of St. Kitts Congratulates Past President Charles Wilkin KC on 50 Years of Dedication and Service

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts — The Rotary Club of St. Kitts is delighted to celebrate a remarkable milestone as Past President Charles Wilkin KC attains 50 years of unwavering commitment and membership in the club on this memorable day, November 2nd, 2023. The Rotary Club of St. Kitts recognizes and commends Past President Charles Wilkin KC for his extraordinary dedication and continuous service to the community.

Past President Charles Wilkin KC, a distinguished attorney, and a long-standing member of the Rotary Club of St. Kitts has been a tireless advocate for humanitarian service, goodwill, and peace through the principles of Rotary. His fifty years of dedicated service reflect his unwavering commitment to the club’s motto, “Service Above Self.” During his tenure as Past President and throughout his five decades as a Rotarian, Past President Charles Wilkin KC has consistently demonstrated an outstanding level of leadership, integrity, and passion for making a positive impact on the lives of others.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement and express our gratitude for his enduring dedication, the Rotary Club of St. Kitts celebrated with PP Charles at a luncheon meeting on November 2nd, 2023. The event was a gathering of Rotarians and esteemed guests, who came together to honor Past President Charles Wilkin KC and raise their glasses in champagne toasts, commemorating his Golden Jubilee as a Rotarian. This heartwarming celebration was filled with gratitude, camaraderie, and the shared belief in the power of service to create lasting change in our community.

Past President Charles Wilkin KC has consistently exemplified the Rotary Club’s core values demonstrated through his serving as Chair of multiple committees including the notorious Pork & Beer Fest as well as the Club’s Fiftieth (50) Anniversary Celebration Committee. His tireless efforts have not only made an indelible mark on the community of St. Kitts but also set a shining example for all Rotarians. Additionally, in 2020, PP Charles served as the District Conference Chair, but sadly the conference had to be canceled that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rotary Club of St. Kitts wishes Past President Charles Wilkin KC heartfelt congratulations on this significant milestone and extends its deepest appreciation for his continuous service and commitment to the ideals of Rotary. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and shared service as we work together to create a better world for all.