Anthony Fauci Named Hofstra University Commencement Speaker
Dr. Fauci to Deliver Commencement Address at Midyear Ceremony, December 21, 2023HEMPSTEAD, NY, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief medical advisor to the president of the United States and former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health, will deliver the commencement address and receive an honorary degree at Hofstra University’s midyear ceremony on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The ceremony will be held at the Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Hofstra University’s North Campus, beginning at 7 p.m. Approximately 600 undergraduate, graduate, and law students are expected to participate, having completed their degree requirements in the summer or fall of 2023.
“Hofstra University is delighted to welcome Dr. Fauci to give the commencement address and receive an honorary degree,” said Hofstra President Susan Poser. “His illustrious career in research and public service has had a global impact and will be an inspiration to the new graduates of Hofstra University.”
Dr. Fauci served at NIAID for more than 50 years and was a key advisor to seven U.S. presidents on global HIV/AIDS issues and on preparedness against emerging infectious disease threats. During his time as NIAID director from 1984 to 2022, he oversaw an extensive research portfolio on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and other infectious diseases, as well as transplantation and immune-related illnesses. Through his extensive work, Dr. Fauci is one of the most cited physician-scientists in the world.
Among his many awards and accolades, Dr. Fauci was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor granted in the United States, by President George W. Bush in 2008, for his work as one of the principal architects of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The program has saved more than 25 million lives in the developing world.
Dr. Fauci is perhaps best known for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. He served under President Donald Trump as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and then under President Joe Biden as chief medical advisor and one of the lead members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team.
Dr. Fauci holds an undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross and the Doctor of Medicine from Cornell University Medical College (now Weill Cornell Medicine). He has been awarded 62 honorary doctoral degrees from universities in the United States and abroad and will add Hofstra University to that distinguished list.
“This commencement will be memorable,” said Donald Schaeffer, chair of the Hofstra University Board of Trustees. “These students are among those whose schooling was interrupted by COVID-19, and Dr. Fauci’s address will undoubtedly bring their experience full circle. As a doctor and a medical scientist, who has served with honor and distinction, he will help make this a special event for the graduates and their families.”
Tickets are required for the event and are limited to family and guests of the graduates. The ceremony will be streamed live on Hofstra’s YouTube channel. More information is available at hofstra.edu/commencement.
About Hofstra University:
Hofstra University, founded in 1935, is a nationally ranked and recognized private university committed to preparing students for the challenges of tomorrow, in an environment that cultivates learning through the free and open exchange of ideas for the betterment of humankind. Students can choose from more than 180 undergraduate program options and 190 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences, education, health professions and human services, the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science, the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, the Maurice A. Deane School of Law, the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. With small classes led by accomplished faculty in cutting-edge facilities, Hofstra University educates students to embrace change and empowers them to become leaders in their communities and careers.
