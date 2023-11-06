DCI Investigating Death of Inmate at Woodbury County Jail

November 6, 2023

Sioux City, Iowa - On Sunday morning November 5, 2023, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office requested DCI assistance with a death investigation involving a female inmate. Jail staff observed the woman having a medical issue. She was transported by ambulance to Unity Point Hospital in Sioux City where she was later pronounced dead.

The female has been identified as 27-year-old Asiana Primeaux of Marty, South Dakota. Primeaux was arrested by Sioux City Police at approximately 1:30 AM Sunday on drug charges. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa.

This is an on-going investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.