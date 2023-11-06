Gov. Henry McMaster and More Than 40 State Agencies Announce the State’s Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Administration (Admin) and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) encourage all South Carolina Veterans looking to continue a career of service to take part in the Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair Thursday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The virtual career fair, the third dedicated to Veterans, provides an opportunity to explore career opportunities with more than 40 state agencies and institutions of higher education.

"South Carolina has a proud military tradition, and we pride ourselves on being one of the most militarily friendly states in the country," said Governor Henry McMaster. "By hiring Veterans, we bring their unique skillsets and proven leadership abilities into state government, helping to enhance our ability to serve the people of South Carolina while also providing us another opportunity to express our gratitude for their service."

Registration for the Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair, which will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, is now open. Veterans can register here.

“South Carolina state government is committed to connecting transitioning service members and Veterans to the wide variety of career options available in state government,” said Admin Executive Director Marcia Adams. “South Carolina offers careers with a purpose, and this virtual career fair is a way for Veterans to easily connect directly with agencies in state government that have openings both now and in the future.”

Participating agencies are recruiting for positions in accounting, engineering, finance, grant management, human resources, health care, information technology, maintenance, security/law enforcement and more.

“Employment is one of the critical transition components for the success of Veterans post-military service. A vast majority of Veterans seek secondary careers rather than full retirement, and South Carolina has proven hiring Veterans and transitioning service members to be top priority,” said SCDVA Secretary Todd B. McCaffrey. “The Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair is just one of the many resources Veterans can use to connect to businesses seeking those who served for their leadership, teamwork, discipline and work ethic. We want Veterans to continue to make South Carolina their choice to work and thrive.”

Each agency will have a virtual booth where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Some of the more than 40 participating agencies include:

Aiken Technical College

Coastal Carolina University

College of Charleston

Commission for Minority Affairs

Commission on Higher Education

Confederate Relic Room

Department of Administration

Department of Children’s Advocacy

Department of Corrections

Department of Commerce

Department of Disabilities and Special Needs

Department of Health and Environmental Control

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Juvenile Justice

Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

Department of Mental Health

Department of Motor Vehicles

Department of Natural Resources

Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Department of Public Safety Headquarters

Department of Social Services

Department of Transportation

Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Education Oversight Committee

Evans Correctional Institution

Greenville Technical College

John De La Howe School

Lander University

Midlands Technical College

MUSC University

Northeastern Technical College – Cheraw Campus

Patriots Point

PEBA

Public Service Commission

Revenue and Fiscal Affairs

SC Aeronautics Commission

SC Educational Television Commission

SC First Steps

SC Governor’s School for Arts & Humanities

SC Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

SC Human Affairs Commission

SC Office of Resilience

SC Vocational Rehabilitation Department

South Carolina Department of Agriculture

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce

South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Carolina Judicial Branch

South Carolina Office of the State Auditor

South Carolina Treasurer’s Office

Spartanburg Community College

The Citadel

Tri-County Technical College

University of South Carolina

The state held the first Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair in May 2021 and more than 330 Veterans took part.

To register and attend the 2023 Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair, visit here.