Fishing dock to be replaced at Kid’s Creek Pond

Anglers of Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon will soon have a new fishing dock to enjoy.

Fish and Game will replace the dock beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7 to provide safer access to the water for anglers. The area will remain open for day use, but users are asked to respect the small construction area closure near the existing dock. Construction is expected to be completed by Nov. 21.

Funding for the improvements comes from Idaho fishing license dollars and federal excise taxes on fishing equipment. For more information, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.