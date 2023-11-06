F&G Commission meeting Nov. 15-16 in Lewiston

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at Idaho Fish and Game’s Clearwater regional office at 3316 16th Street in Lewiston. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. PST at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. PST on Nov. 16 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

The Commission is scheduled to make a decision on the white sturgeon and the mountain lion management plans.

The Commission is scheduled to make a decision on the shed antler gathering closure proposals.

The Commission is scheduled to approve or reject several land acquisition proposals.

See the full agenda and details for action items

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).