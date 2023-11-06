Students, Educators Travel to Providence and Dallas for FBLA National Fall Leadership Conferences

Reston, Virginia, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, is hosting its National Fall Leadership Conferences (NFLCs) for middle school and high school students in Providence, Rhode Island on November 10-11 and in Dallas, Texas on November 17-18.

The two-day conferences allow students to develop business and leadership skills, attend learning workshops, explore career opportunities, and meet with representatives from colleges and universities. Students are also able to network with other members from across the country, while educators can participate in professional development sessions.

Among the companies and organizations participating in the event are BusinessU, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), Equedi, Fidelity, Johnson & Wales University, Kendra Scott, Long Island University, MyOptions Encourage, Office Depot, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, and others.

“As students start to think about potential career options, we’re delighted to help them delve deep into the many opportunities available in business, technology, the military, and other fields,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “By developing leadership, critical-thinking, and teamwork skills, along with focusing on social responsibility through events like these, our students are celebrating our 2023-24 theme, Together We Achieve.”

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 marylynn@fbla.org