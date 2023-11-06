Gardein Challenges Canadians to Share Real Reactions to New SUPRÊME™ Lineup





TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardein®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., is expanding its line-up of SUPRÊME™ plant-based products for meat alternative options that look, cook and satisfy like the real deal. Inspired by Canadians’ favourite cravings like crispy chicken sandwiches, saucy boneless wings and juicy sausages, Gardein® SUPRÊME™ is making it easier for Canadians to reduce their meat consumption while still satisfying their appetites.

As Canada's #1 frozen meat alternative brand1, Gardein is known for its wide variety of delicious, plant-based products, with popular alternatives for chicken, beef, pork and fish. Gardein® SUPRÊME™ continues to elevate the world of meat alternatives with bold, delicious flavours and great texture, featuring six new products to sink your teeth into: Chick’n Filet, Chick’n Nuggets, BBQ Wings, Buffalo Wings, Bratwurst Saus’ge, and Spicy Italian Saus’ge.

Gardein® SUPRÊME™ Real Reactions Contest

From November 6, 2023 to December 4, 2023, Gardein is hosting the Real Reactions contest to encourage Canadians to surprise themselves, their family and friends with the new Gardein® SUPRÊME™ products and capture their authentic reactions to the flavourful and shockingly meatless versions of their favourite foods. By submitting their reactions on gardeincontest.com, entrants have a chance to win a prize pack that includes a year’s worth of Gardein, so they can continue to repeat and enjoy this delicious experience all year long.

“For over 20 years, Gardein has been providing an alternative for Canadians looking for ways to reduce their meat consumption while still enjoying the flavours, looks and textures of their favourite foods,” said Veronika Popkova, Senior Brand Manager at Conagra Brands Canada. “We also know consumers have been dissatisfied with past experiences trying meat alternatives. Gardein’s SUPRÊME™ line continues to push the envelope in sensory experience, building off an already successful portfolio of products while making sure we listen to our consumers. Gardein’s new contest is here to encourage meat-lovers and flexitarians alike to give meat alternatives another chance with Gardein® SUPRÊME™. We want to capture real-time reactions as we surprise and delight consumers!”

*Please visit gardeincontest.com for full rules and regulations.

Gardein® SUPRÊME™ is available in the frozen section at grocery stores nationwide including Walmart, Save-on-Foods, Loblaws, and Metro. For brand information and recipe ideas, please visit gardein.ca.

About Conagra Brands Canada

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher’s®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt’s®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Earth Balance®, and Gardein®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca.

