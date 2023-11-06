John Schneider and Alicia Allain Schneider Redefine Victory with New Book on Love, Loss and Living with No Regrets
If you’re interested in knowing how to navigate anything that may come your way in life then I promise you that you will learn from the wisdom contained in these pages.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, filmmaker and musician John Schneider is proud to announce the upcoming release of his wife Alicia Allain Schneider’s new book, In the Driver’s Seat: Love, Loss & Living with No Regrets. The book will be released on November 23, 2023, and is available for pre-order now at JohnSchneiderStudios.com.
— John Schneider
In painstaking detail and with incredible transparency, Alicia and John share their true-life story of faith, love, humor, hope and redefining victory.
After battling record-breaking floods, financial ruin, divorce, jail and a culture intent on cancelling anyone who dares to speak their mind, screen legend John Schneider and producer/manager/spouse Alicia Allain face their biggest challenge yet in the form of stage four breast cancer that aggressively spread to her bones. With the conviction that a life of purpose cannot afford to be passive or wasted, Alicia determines to not only fight on her own terms but reaches out to others, even through the worst of her pain.
"This is the book Alicia started writing shortly before her cancer came back,” says John. "I can honestly say I’ve never met a stronger or braver warrior in my life than my beautiful ‘smile'. If you’re interested in knowing how to navigate anything that may come your way in life then I promise you that you will learn from the wisdom contained in these pages. Of course her story did not end the way we wanted it to, but I don’t believe the story has ended at all."
Adds John, "Redefining victory is something that we all must occasionally do. The wisdom contained in these pages will change your life and the lives of those you love, regardless of how your story may end. They have certainly helped me and will for the rest of my life."
About Alicia Allain Schneider: Alicia was the CEO of Maven Entertainment, the wife of John Schneider, and the mother of Jess Turner. Her extensive resume featured more than 30 films, including To Die For, Stand On It, Poker Run, Christmas Cars, Inadmissible, Anderson Bench, Hate Crime, Like Son, Auto Focus and Bark!. Additionally, Alicia was the former president of The Robert Evans Company, where she oversaw the development and production of several independent films, including a collaboration with Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee on his film Foreverman.
About John Schneider: John’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, along with recurring appearances on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Nip/Tuck, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Dancing with the Stars. As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own movies, including Christmas Cars (2019), Stand On It (2020), and Poker Run (2021), plus the forthcoming Double or Nothin’ and To Die For. He also co-starred with Reba McEntire in Lifetime’s 2021 holiday hit, Christmas In Tune, which follows several cross-generational smashes, from Smokey and the Bandit (Burt Reynolds) to Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (Shailene Woodley) and Sydney White (Amanda Bynes). In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit, right up to his latest, Southern Ways, and five #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which has since raised more than $7 billion dollars for medical research. For more information, visit JohnSchneiderStudios.com.
