Kogan & DiSalvo Expands Its Reach with New Office in St. Petersburg, FL
Kogan & DiSalvo's 9th Florida office now open in St. Petersburg, reaffirming our dedication to top-tier personal injury legal services on the West Coast of FL
Our mission has always been to protect the rights of those who have been injured due to the negligence of others, and we look forward to continuing this mission in our new St. Petersburg location”ST. PETERSBURG , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kogan & DiSalvo, a leading law firm specializing in personal injury and accident cases, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office location in St. Petersburg, Florida. This expansion marks the firm's ninth office in the state of Florida and signifies its commitment to providing top-notch legal representation to clients on the West Coast of the Sunshine State.
— Attorney Darryl Kogan
With a strong presence in Florida, Kogan & DiSalvo has established itself as a trusted name in the legal community, known for its dedication to client advocacy and exceptional results. The new St. Petersburg law office will serve the legal needs of individuals and families in Pinellas County and surrounding areas, offering the same level of expertise and personalized attention that clients have come to expect from the firm.
Kogan & DiSalvo's legal team is renowned for its deep expertise in personal injury and accident cases, including car accidents, slip and fall incidents, workers' compensation, and wrongful death claims. By expanding to St. Petersburg, the firm aims to ensure that residents of Pinellas County have convenient access to the legal support they need during challenging times.
The firm's co-founders, Darryl Kogan and Theodore DiSalvo, expressed their enthusiasm for this new chapter in the firm's growth. "We are excited to bring our firm's experience and dedication to justice to the residents of St. Petersburg and the broader Suncoast area. Our mission has always been to protect the rights of those who have been injured due to the negligence of others, and we look forward to continuing this mission in our new St. Petersburg location," said Darryl Kogan.
Theodore DiSalvo added, "Expanding to the west coast of Florida aligns with our commitment to serving clients statewide. We are confident that our new office in St. Petersburg will allow us to reach even more individuals who are in need of skilled legal representation."
Kogan & DiSalvo's St. Petersburg office is conveniently located at 7901 4th St. N. Suite #324 St. Petersburg, Florida 33702, providing easy access for clients in the area. The office will be open during regular business hours and is currently accepting appointments.
For more information about Kogan & DiSalvo and its services, please visit www.KoganInjuryLaw.com or contact their St. Petersburg office at 727-202-2000.
About Kogan & DiSalvo:
Kogan & DiSalvo is a prominent personal injury law firm with a long-standing history of serving clients throughout Florida. With a dedicated team of experienced attorneys, the firm specializes in representing individuals and families in personal injury and accident cases, including car accidents, slip and fall incidents, workers' compensation, and wrongful death claims. The firm's commitment to client advocacy and delivering exceptional results has earned them a strong reputation in the legal community.
727-202-2000
Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers
7901 4th St. N. Suite 324
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
www.koganinjurylaw.com
Christine Stewart
Kogan and DiSalvo
+1 561-375-9500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other