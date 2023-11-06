Commission disburses first payment of €238.5 million to Estonia under the Recovery and Resilience Facility

Today’s payment of €238.5 million in grants (net of pre-financing) was made possible by Estonia’s fulfilment of the 28 milestones and 1 target linked to the first and second instalments of its recovery and resilience plan.

Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis, who is in Estonia attending the RRF Annual Event, said: “I am happy to be in Tallinn today to discuss how the RRF is helping Member States build a more competitive and resilient EU economy. With its ambitious recovery plan, Estonia is doing just that. In recognition of the very good work done so far, today the Commission has disbursed €238.5 million to the country. Through the reforms and investments it has carried out, Estonia has been advancing its green transition, investing in green skills, boosting its already impressive digital infrastructure and services, while supporting youth employment and its primary healthcare system.”

Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), are performance-based and depend on the implementation by Estonia of the investments and reforms described in its recovery and resilience plan.

On 30 June 2023, Estonia submitted to the Commission the first request for payment under the RRF. On 22 September 2023, the Commission adopted a positive preliminary assessment of Estonia’s request for payment.

Following the Council’s adoption on 16 June 2023 of a revision of the Estonian recovery and resilience plan, Estonia’s modified national recovery and resilience plan, together with the REPowerEU chapter, will be financed by €953 million in grants, 13% of which (€126 million) was disbursed to Estonia in pre-financing on 17 December 2021. The amounts of payments made to Member States are published on the Recovery and Resilience Scoreboard, which shows the progress made in the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility.