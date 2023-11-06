Aurora Strategy Global Releases Poll on Canadian Attitudes on Hamas/Israel Conflict

Majority of Canadians agree Israel has right to defend itself

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Strategy Global commissioned a comprehensive poll of Canadian attitudes on the Hamas/Israel conflict. The poll was conducted between October 20 to 24, 2023 using an online panel of 1,052 Canadians across the country balanced by age, gender, and province. Aurora President and Chief Advocate Marcel Wieder said, “During these difficult times it is important to gauge the response of Canadians on this important international issue. The results can help contribute to the discussion.”



Among the Highlights:

The survey revealed that an overwhelming majority of Canadians are aware of the conflict (93%) with the majority following it very or somewhat closely (60%). About one third are not following it closely.

As to who is responsible for the current conflict 41% blame Hamas while 12% blame Israel according to the survey results.

Of note is that nearly two thirds (62%) of Canadians have not changed their opinion of Israel, while only less than a third (26%) had a worsen opinion of Israel, and 12% say their view of Israel improved. As a result of the Hamas attack 46% of Canadians say their view of Hamas and the leadership of the Palestinians in Gaza has become less supportive.

Most Canadians (60%) agree that Israel should invade Gaza and remove the Hamas leadership.

Three quarters (75%) of Canadians do not believe that Hamas was justified in attacking Israel as part of their struggle for a Palestinian State.

More than two thirds of Canadians (71%) believe Iran should be held accountable for the actions of Hamas against Israel.

Canadians (57%) are expressing their concern over the pro-Hamas protest taking place in Canada.

Almost half of Canadians (46%) feel that antisemitism is on the rise in Canada.

