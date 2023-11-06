Illinois EPA Announces Grant Opportunity to Fund Energy Efficiency Projects in Areas of Environmental Justice Concern

ILLINOIS, November 6 - Awards Will Fund Residential Projects Statewide

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced the Residential Energy Efficiency Trust Fund Grant Program - previously known as the Low-Income Residential Energy Efficiency Program or LIREE - with up to $5,000,000 in funding available for energy efficiency upgrades at single family or duplex residential properties. The Energy Efficiency Trust Fund Grant Program will benefit residents receiving housing assistance from a state or federal housing assistance program and located in areas of environmental justice concern. A Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) has been posted to the Agency's website.

"Illinois is a national leader in the transformation to clean energy, and a key component of that is ensuring we are advancing energy equity in every community," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I'm proud that the Illinois EPA is funding energy efficiency upgrades that will benefit Illinoisans receiving housing assistance and those who have historically faced environmental injustice. These families will see energy savings, reduced costs, and a healthier overall community."

"Illinois EPA is pleased to offer this funding opportunity to promote energy equity," said Director Kim. "Through these investments, we hope to conserve energy, lower utility bills, increase resident comfort, and improve building performance in environmental justice and high energy burden communities."

Eligible applicants include public housing authorities, units of local government (municipalities, counties, or townships), or nonprofit organizations. Examples of eligible projects include window replacement, heating and cooling equipment retrofits, and lighting upgrades. Total project costs may range from $25,000 - $500,000 with a match requirement subject to total funding request.

Applications for the Energy Efficiency Trust Fund Grant Program NOFO will be accepted on a rolling basis and eligible properties will receive funding on a first come, first serve basis. For eligibility and application information, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/energy/energy-efficiency/energy-efficiency-trust-fund-grant.html.

Before applying to the grant program, applicants must be pre-qualified through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) Grantee Portal, https://gata.illinois.gov/.

The grant program will invest funding from the State of Illinois Energy Efficiency Trust Fund (20 ILCS 687/6-6). The Energy Efficiency Trust Fund was established to benefit residential electric customers through projects determined to reduce energy demand.