Modern Luxury Meets Impeccable Design in Beverly Hills: 1124 Summit Dr, Now on the Market

The vision behind 1124 Summit Dr was to create a seamless fusion of indoor and outdoor living.”CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An embodiment of luxury and contemporary sophistication, the property at 1124 Summit Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, promises a living experience unparalleled in today's real estate market. Priced at $8,900,000, this pristine, never-lived-in since its remodel, home is poised to capture the attention of discerning buyers worldwide.
Set in the heart of Beverly Hills, just north of Sunset, the residence stands as a beacon of modern design and opulence. The entrance mesmerizes with floating steps over tranquil water features, leading to a breathtaking open-concept space. Floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors, gleaming white porcelain floors, and a dramatic book-matched slab fireplace set the stage for a unique blend of luxury and comfort.
The showstopper of the home is undeniably its state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen, boasting modern European designs, dual islands, and cutting-edge Miele appliances. The adjacent custom wine cellar adds a touch of artistic flair, perfectly complementing the culinary space.
The current rebuilt home has been expanded to approximately 3,000 sq/ft and was designed with plans for optional 2nd phase expansion to over 7000 sq/ft of living space without compromising the currently completed home.
"The vision behind 1124 Summit Dr was to create a seamless fusion of indoor and outdoor living," says listing agent Joseph Babajian of Rodeo Realty. With retractable glass doors opening to a private pool and spa area, the home epitomizes this vision.
The Primary Master Bedroom offers a sanctuary for relaxation, complete with an opulent ensuite and spacious walk-in closet. Two additional contemporary ensuite bedrooms cater to both comfort and style.
Designed for the future, the home boasts remote access capabilities, offering homeowners unmatched convenience in home automation and security.
Nestled on a generously sized lot with a sprawling 270-foot frontage on Summit Dr, the property impresses with its expansive motor court and elegant curb appeal, characteristic of Beverly Hills grandeur.
This listing at 1124 Summit Dr is more than just a residence—it's a statement in luxury. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the listing agents for viewings and further information.
