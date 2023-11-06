Center For Asset Management Expands to Help More Retirees
An Open House and Ribbon-Cutting will mark the firm's accomplishments.
Our expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional financial services, and we look forward to continuing our mission of helping our clients achieve financial success”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center for Asset Management is proud to announce the expansion of its office in the heart of the community. As a testament to its enduring commitment to providing exceptional financial planning and money management services, the company has expanded its presence by taking over additional space and securing a 15-year lease. In addition to the expansion, the firm has added two staff members to the team. The extra space and team members will allow for the growth of other families.
— Peter Blatt, President/Owner
To mark the accomplishment and to showcase the newly expanded and remodeled office located at 3399 PGA Boulevard, Center For Asset Management will host an open house and ribbon-cutting on Thursday, November 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
"Our expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional financial services, and we look forward to continuing our mission of helping our clients achieve financial success for many years to come," said Peter Blatt, President/Owner. "This expansion will further enhance the firm's ability to offer clients top-tier financial planning, money management, and educational resources."
The additional space demonstrates the Center for Asset Management's dedication to providing the highest level of service and accommodating the needs of its growing client base.
"Palm Beach Gardens and PGA Boulevard is the perfect location for our firm, and our additional space will allow us to serve our clients' legacy for years to come," said Lauren Linn, Marketing Manager. "I have been with the firm for over ten years and am excited about our growth."
Center for Asset Management is proud to call Palm Beach Gardens home and is steadfast in helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals. As it looks forward to the future, the company is excited to continue its tradition of excellence and commitment to the community.
For more information on Center For Asset Management or to RSVP for the event, please call (561) 625-0900 x-104 or visit www.cf-am.com/attend-an-event/.
About Center For Asset Management
Center For Asset Management is a Financial Planning firm that provides wealth management services and comprehensive retirement planning, which presently serves over 200 families and over $170 million in assets under management. Founded in 2002 by Peter Blatt, the Center For Asset Management is conveniently located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Center for Asset Management is an SEC Register Investment Advisory Firm. See our Website www.CF-AM.com for more information.
Lauren Linn
Center For Asset Management, LLC
+1 5616250900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram