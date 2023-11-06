Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Sweet Tooth Enterprises, LLC to Monument MicroCap Partners, LLC

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Sweet Tooth Enterprises, LLC by Monument MicroCap Partners, LLC.



Sweet Tooth, based in Edgewood, New York is a low-volume, high-custom provider of tooling and injection molding services operating two divisions: Micelli Chocolate Mold Company (“Micelli”) and Aztec Tooling & Injection Molding Company (“Aztec”). Micelli is the largest manufacturer of injection polycarbonate chocolate molds in North America and is the preferred supplier for a wide spectrum of North American chocolate manufacturers, ranging from artisanal chocolatiers to large-scale industrial chocolate manufacturers. Aztec specializes in custom tooling (molds) and injection molding services for commercial markets including point-of-purchase displays, food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, automotive and retail industries.

Monument MicroCap Partners, LLC is a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on investments in North American businesses with EBITDA of $2-8 million. Monument seeks to partner with honest, hard-working and talented management teams across a wide variety of industries, including niche manufacturing, business services and industries positioned to capitalize on demographic trends and the growing need for infrastructure investment.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Please contact for more information:

Don Krier

dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com

203-389-8400 x201