Cybersecurity Challenges in the Digital Age: EarlyBirds Helps Companies Stay One Step Ahead

Forde, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an open source innovation ecosystem, which is a platfrom with services is providing a way for early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to collaborate to hasten technology adoption and advancement, wants to point out that they can help businesses with regards to the growing importance of cybersecurity in the digital age. With cyberattacks reaching record high levels, several emerging technologies are being depended upon to enhance cybersecurity, such as AI and machine learning, behavioral analytics, blockchain technology, hardware authentication, and the zero-trust model. Businesses who plan to enhance their cybersecurity can become early adopters by taking part in the EarlyBirds system at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.



There are several areas where innovative cybersecurity solutions are making a difference. Deep learning, which is a technique in artificial intelligence (AI) that teaches computers to process data similar to the way the human brain does it. This allows the computer to recognize complete patterns in sounds, text, pictures, and other data to provide accurate predictions and insights. Thus, deep learning can be used to monitor transactions, logs, and real-time data to uncover any threats in the network. In addition, unsupervised machine learning can be used to discover all kinds of unknown patterns and detect any anomalies. It can “learn” how to detect patterns and identify a potential cyberattack attempt.

Another popular emerging technology that may be used to enhance cybersecurity is blockchain technology, which was originally used for cryptocurrency. It was used to provide each participant with a regularly updated copy of a huge register and this allows for transparency and prevention of fake transactions. Blockchain may also be used to prevent cyberattacks, data breach, and fraudulent activities in the network. Because blockchain does not use a conventional centralized server but a decentralized distributed server system, it serves as an impassable wall for malware. Meanwhile, a significant percentage of such technologies for cybersecurity innovations can be found in the EarlyBirds platform through the numerous innovator companies held in their global data. Innovator companies that want to be part of the EarlyBirds system can go to https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

Another potential technology for cybersecurity innovation is hardware authentication. This technology produces unique and temporary cryptographic code for users to type in alongside the password in order to gain access to stored data. Because physical security tokens can be lost by authorized users, two-factor authentication may be used to verify a user’s identity. Behavior analytics may also be used alongside the usual user authentication system. This technology keeps all behavioral data in the system and then processes them to analyze patterns, trends, and habits of every user, establishing a behavioral baseline for the whole organisation. Thus, when there is an abnormal rise in data transmission from a particular device, this is flagged as a possible cybersecurity issue. There is also the zero-trust model, which mandates all users to be authenticated or authorized before being allowed to access data and resources.

Meanwhile, a number of EarlyBirds users have released testimonials indicating how the system has helped them boost their cybersecurity. The company has also received various awards, such as the Most Innovative B2B Startups Innovation Platform for 2022, Most Innovative B2B Consulting & Collaboration Platform for 2021, and more.

EarlyBirds is the developer of an open source innovation ecosystem platform that enables early adopters, innovators, and SMEs to work together to speed up the adoption of advanced and disruptive technology. One of the key goals of EarlyBirds is to help innovator companies look for customers for their new and advanced technologies, thus allowing them to thrive and succeed. Another key goal is to make it easier for early adopter companies to discover new and disruptive innovations that they can use for solving certain problems and challenges, which provide them with a significant edge over their competitors.





