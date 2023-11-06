Canon U.S.A. President and CEO Kazuto “Kevin” Ogawa and Executive Vice President and General Manager Seymour Liebman Earn Spots on City & State’s Long Island Power 100 List

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two top executives from Canon U.S.A., Inc. a leader in digital imaging solutions, earned inclusion to City & State’s Long Island Power 100 list, with Kazuto "Kevin" Ogawa, President and CEO, and Seymour Liebman, Executive Vice President and General Manager, garnering spots on the prestigious list.

City & State's list of the Long Island Power 100 list builds off its established list of 100 most powerful people in New York City, with criteria for inclusion including Long Island leaders in politics, media and business, among other sectors.

The award continues an impressive string of accolades for Mr. Ogawa, who in October was also named to Long Island Business News’ 60 Most Influential Long Islanders list for 2023.

“I am thankful for the honor from City & State for recognizing both myself and my esteemed colleague, Seymour Liebman, and it is gratifying to know the positive impact Canon U.S.A. continues to make in our Long Island community,” Mr. Ogawa said.

Mr. Ogawa has been a mainstay at Canon for more than 40 years, first starting his career with parent company Canon Inc. in 1981. He has held various positions with Canon Hong Kong and Canon China and served as president and CEO at one time of both Canon Singapore and Canon Canada. Additionally, he was elected a managing executive officer of Canon Inc. in 2016.

He became President and Chief Operating Officer of Canon U.S.A. in 2018 and assumed his current position at Canon U.S.A. in April 2020. He was promoted to Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. in April 2021.

Mr. Liebman has also been a mainstay on local power lists, recently being named to the Long Island Press’ PowerList for the 11th consecutive year, as the publication honors some of Long Island’s most influential leaders in business, politics, education, health care and non-profits.

“It is an honor to make City & State’s Long Island Power 100 List, and I’m also proud to be included with Kevin Ogawa,” Mr. Liebman said. “Our company’s on-going commitment to digital imaging innovation remains important to all of us at Canon U.S.A. and we will continue to work to meet the needs of our customers while continuing to be an asset for our Long Island community.”

Mr. Liebman joined the Canon U.S.A. Accounting Division in 1974 as a manager and was promoted to vice president in 1987. In 1989, he established the in-house legal department at Canon U.S.A. In 1996, he was promoted to executive vice president and general manager for administration and regional operations as well as being named general counsel. In addition to these positions, Mr. Liebman was appointed chief administrative officer in 2008.

Mr. Liebman currently serves as the executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel of Canon U.S.A., Inc., senior managing executive officer of Canon Inc., Japan and chairman of BriefCam, Ltd.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

