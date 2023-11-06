Mithra releases invitation to its extraordinary securities holders’ meeting

Liege, Belgium, 06 November 2023 – 17:45 CET – Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women’s Health announces today that it has published and issued an invitation to its announced1 and conditionally planned for extraordinary securities holders’ meeting that will be held on Thursday, 23 November 2023, at 2:00 PM (CET).

The notice for the extraordinary general meeting (EGM), including a description of the formalities to participate at the meeting, is available on the website investors.mithra.com.

Admission requirements

As referred in the meetings' invitation published in the Belgian press, the right to participate in the EGM and to vote is subject to the prior registration of the shares under the relevant shareholder’s name by 17 November 2023 at midnight (CET) (the "Record Date"), either by way of registration on the company’s share register, or either by way of registration in book entry form in an account held with a settlement institution or a certified account holder, without taking into account the number of shares held by the shareholder at the day of the EGM. Only persons who are shareholders on the Record Date are entitled to vote at the EGM.

The shareholders must indicate their willingness to participate in the EGM by 17 November 2023 at the latest. This must be done by email to corporate.secretary@mithra.com, or by mail marked for the attention of Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Corporate Secretary, 5, rue Saint-Georges in 4000 Liège.

Right to ask questions

The directors will answer questions that are asked by the shareholders in writing, before the meeting and concerning the agenda, in accordance with legal provisions. These questions may be asked prior to the EGM by email via corporate.secretary@mithra.com or by mail marked for the attention of Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Corporate Secretary, 5, rue Saint-Georges in 4000 Liège. These questions must be received by the Company by 17 November 2023 at the latest.

Further information relating to the above-mentioned rights and the modalities for exercising them are available on the Company's website (www.mithra.com).

Proxies

Shareholders wishing to be represented at the meeting by a proxy holder must send the completed and signed2 proxy form to the Company on 17 November 2023 at the latest, by email, fax or mail to Mithra’s headquarters.

Further information on the exercise of this right is available on the Company’s website (www.mithra.com). The proxy and voting forms may be obtained on the Company's website (www.mithra.com) or upon request at the Company's registered office, or by email to corporate.secretary@mithra.com.

Shareholders wishing to be represented must comply with the registration and confirmation procedure described above.

Available documents

All documents concerning the special and extraordinary general meetings that are required by law to be made available to shareholders as well as the text of the amended articles of association following the approval of the amendments proposed on the agenda may be consulted on the Company's website (www.mithra.com) as from 06 November 2023. As from the same date, shareholders have the right to consult these documents on business days and during normal office hours, at the Company's registered office and/or, upon display of their securities, obtain copies of these documents free of charge.

Requests for copies may also be made, free of charge, by mail (writing) marked for the attention of Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Corporate Secretary, 5, rue Saint-Georges à 4000 Liège, or by email to corporate.secretary@mithra.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA

Alex Sokolowski, PhD

Head of Investor Relations

investorrelations@mithra.com

+32 (0)4 349 28 22

Frédérique Depraetere

Communications Director

info@mithra.com

+32 (0)4 349 28 22





About Mithra

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming Women’s Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra’s goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women’s needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond. After having successfully launched the first estetrol-based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill ESTELLE®, Mithra is now focusing on its second product DONESTA®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also offers partners a complete spectrum of solutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymeric products (vaginal ring, implants) and complex liquid injectables and biologicals (vials, pre-filled syringes or cartridges) at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

ESTELLE® and DONESTA® are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliates.

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.





1 Convening Notice of Mithra’s 30 October SGM/EGM

2 The form must be signed in writing or electronically, with a qualified electronic signature within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 910/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 July 2014 on electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions in the internal market and repealing Directive 1999/93/EC, as amended





