Former Employee of Epstein, Becker and Green Law Firm files Sexual Harassment and Assault Lawsuit
Epstein Becker and Green dramatically underestimated the power of women and unity in the MeToo era. The most powerful therapy for any woman abused in the workplace is to make her voice heard”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Epstein, Becker, and Green advises the health care industry about “Halting Harassment and Hostility” in the workplace. According to a recently filed lawsuit by former employee Hannah Sadler, the law firm did not follow the same direction they give to their clients regarding sexual harassment and hostile workplace prevention when employees file complaints.
The lawsuit filed in the D.C. Superior Court on September 14th, 2023, (Case # 2023 - CAB - 005711) claims that top leadership of the Epstein Becker and Green law firm, including CEO Steven Epstein, its Board of Directors, and several of the Senior Partners of the firm repeatedly harassed, assaulted, and abused Ms. Sadler and then fired her in retaliation for the filing of sexual harassment and workplace assault complaints, thereby violating the District of Columbia's Human Rights Act according to the lawsuit.
Click here to read the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that Ms. Sadler’s former boss, Mr. James Areklett, Senior Partner Clifford Barnes, and former United States Attorney General Stuart Gerson from the Clinton Administration harassed, abused and assaulted Ms. Sadler over an extended period in the firms Washington D.C. Office. Senior management, including CEO Steven Epstein and the Board of Directors of the firm are alleged to have covered-up Ms. Sadler's sexual harassment and workplace assault complaints. The lawsuit claims that instead of launching an official investigation on the record, senior management of Epstein, Becker and Green ignored her complaints and unlawfully fired Ms. Sadler by using fake and trumped-up work performance reviews in retaliation.
“It seems that the old school Epstein Becker and Green law firm just doesn’t get it, and this time they dramatically underestimated the power of women and unity in the MeToo era. The most powerful therapy for any woman abused in the workplace is to make her voice heard instead of quietly standing by as litigation unfolds that may take years to resolve”, said Ms. Sadler.
The New York Law Journal is also noted in Ms. Sadler’s lawsuit for presenting CEO Steven Epstein with an award on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, for Epstein, Becker and Green’s initiatives against harassment in the workplace. After receiving a copy of the lawsuit, and before presenting the award to CEO Stephen Epstein, the New York Law Journal did not respond to repeated requests to investigate and report on Ms. Sadler’s lawsuit.
"The allegations set forth in the lawsuit caused me to fall into a deep depression and I began experiencing traumatic physical and mental issues such as serious weight loss, nightmares, insomnia, uncontrollable crying spells, headaches, and my hair began to fall out. I am currently under professional medical care and speaking out publicly as part of my therapy and recovery. I already feel somewhat better because I am fighting back and I would like to thank the countless women and men that are supporting me and following my lawsuit. ” said Ms. Sadler.
Further information can be found on Ms. Sadler's website: HarassmentHaltsHere.org
