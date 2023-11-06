Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 6 – 10, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Nov. 6-10, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Nov. 6 – Western Governors Association meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
8 a.m. Attend Western Governors Association breakfast
Location: Jackson Hole
9:30 a.m. Meet with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland
Location: Jackson Hole
12:30 p.m. Participate in Western Governors Association press conference
Location: Jackson Hole
1 p.m. Attend Western Governors Association meeting
Location: Jackson Hole
2:25 p.m. Attend Decarbonizing Energy and Industry with CCUS roundtable
Location: Jackson Hole
3:10 p.m. Attend Sparking Resilience: Insights from the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission
Location: Jackson Hole
5:20 p.m. Meet with Clearpath CEO Jay Faison
Location: Jackson Hole
5:30 p.m. Attend Western Governors Association opening reception
Location: Jackson Hole
Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Western Governors Association meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
8:15 a.m. Meet with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack
Location: Jackson Hole
9:15 a.m. Attend Western Governors Association meeting
Location: Jackson Hole
9:45 a.m. Attend A New Harvest: Innovation in Agriculture roundtable
Location: Four Seasons Resort, Jackson Hole
10:55 a.m. Attend Shared Visions, Enduring Legacy: Investments in Our Parks System’s Future
Location: Jackson Hole
1 p.m. Attend Western Governors Association breakout session: Rural Behavioral Health
Location: Jackson Hole
3 p.m. Meet with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
Location: Jackson Hole
3:15 p.m. Meet with Delegate General of Québec in the Western United States David Brulotte
Location: Jackson Hole
Wednesday, Nov. 8
10:15 a.m. Meet with former Gov. Gary Herbert
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with Greg Ebel, CEO of Enbridge
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Meet with Marathon Petroleum Senior Leadership
Location: Utah State Capitol
11:45 a.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with Rep. Ryan Wilcox
Location: Governor’s Office
2:35 p.m. Photo opportunity with the Governor’s Committee of Employment of People with Disabilities
Location: Gold Room
2:45 p.m. Interview with Utah Public Radio
Location: Governor’s Office
3:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Environmental Equality and Utah Department of Transportation
Location: Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with Kim Shelley, Utah Department of Environmental Equality
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Attend business roundtable
Location: Capitol Boardroom
7 p.m. Host Diwali celebration
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Nov. 9
8:30 a.m. Speak at Life Sciences Summit
Location: Salt Palace, Room 355
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
9:15 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Speak at Homelessness Update Press Conference
Location: TBD
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:15 p.m. Meet with Board of Examiners
Location: Committee Room 445
MEDIA ACCESS
2 p.m. Interview with Pew Charitable Trust podcast
Location: Virtual meeting
3 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
4 p.m. Meet with Judge Tom Griffith
Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Speak at IFA Centennial Celebration
Location: Little America Hotel
7:15 p.m. Speak at Rio Tinto Gala
Location: Utah State Fairpark
Friday, Nov. 10 – Veterans Day Observed (office closed)
1:30 p.m. Speak at UDVMA Veteran Centenarian Celebration
Location: Utah State Capitol, Rotunda
MEDIA ACCESS
7 p.m. Attend Utah National Guard Veterans Day Concert
Location: Salt Lake City Tabernacle
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Nov. 6-10, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Nov. 6
No public meetings
Tuesday, Nov. 7
7:30 a.m. Meet with Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Indian Affairs
Location: Washington, D.C.
11 a.m. Speak at Conservative Principles for Building Trust in Elections
Location: Washington, D.C.
3:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. John Curtis, Utah
Location: Washington, D.C.
Wednesday, Nov. 8
6:10 a.m. Meet with Joint Committee on the Library Chair, Senator Amy Klobuchar
Location: Washington, D.C.
8 a.m. Meet with Joint Committee of the Library Vice Chair, Rep. Bryan Steil
Location: Washington, D.C.
8:30 a.m. Speak at U.S. Senate AI Insight Forum: Elections & Democracy
Location: Washington, D.C.
11 a.m. Speak at Conservative Principles for Building Trust in Elections
Location: Washington, D.C.
MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, Nov. 9
9:15 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
11:30 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire
Location: Gold Room
3 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
6 p.m. Department of Corrections Award Banquet
Location: Thanksgiving Point
Friday, Nov. 10 – Veterans Day Observed (office closed)
6:30 p.m. Speak at BYU Veterans Day Concert
Location: BYU – College of Fine Arts & Communications in Provo
