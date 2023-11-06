Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 6 – 10, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Nov. 6-10, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Nov. 6 – Western Governors Association meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming 

8 a.m. Attend Western Governors Association breakfast 

Location: Jackson Hole 

9:30 a.m. Meet with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland 

Location: Jackson Hole 

12:30 p.m. Participate in Western Governors Association press conference

Location: Jackson Hole 

1 p.m. Attend Western Governors Association meeting

Location: Jackson Hole 

2:25 p.m. Attend Decarbonizing Energy and Industry with CCUS roundtable 

Location: Jackson Hole 

3:10 p.m. Attend Sparking Resilience: Insights from the Wildland Fire Mitigation and  Management Commission

Location: Jackson Hole 

5:20 p.m. Meet with Clearpath CEO Jay Faison

Location: Jackson Hole 

5:30 p.m. Attend Western Governors Association opening reception 

Location: Jackson Hole 

Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Western Governors Association meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming 

8:15 a.m. Meet with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

Location: Jackson Hole

9:15 a.m. Attend Western Governors Association meeting 

Location: Jackson Hole 

9:45 a.m. Attend A New Harvest: Innovation in Agriculture roundtable 

Location: Four Seasons Resort, Jackson Hole 

10:55 a.m. Attend Shared Visions, Enduring Legacy: Investments in Our Parks System’s Future

Location: Jackson Hole 

1 p.m. Attend Western Governors Association breakout session: Rural Behavioral Health 

Location: Jackson Hole 

3 p.m. Meet with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona 

Location: Jackson Hole 

3:15 p.m. Meet with Delegate General of Québec in the Western United States David Brulotte

Location: Jackson Hole 

Wednesday, Nov. 8

10:15 a.m. Meet with former Gov. Gary Herbert 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:30 a.m. Meet with Greg Ebel, CEO of Enbridge 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Marathon Petroleum Senior Leadership

Location: Utah State Capitol 

11:45 a.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates

Location: Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Meet with Rep. Ryan Wilcox 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:35 p.m. Photo opportunity with the Governor’s Committee of Employment of People with Disabilities 

Location: Gold Room 

2:45 p.m. Interview with Utah Public Radio 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Environmental Equality and Utah Department of Transportation 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:30 p.m. Meet with Kim Shelley, Utah Department of Environmental Equality 

Location: Governor’s Office 

4 p.m. Attend business roundtable 

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

7 p.m. Host Diwali celebration 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Thursday, Nov. 9

8:30 a.m. Speak at Life Sciences Summit 

Location: Salt Palace, Room 355 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

9:15 a.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

11:15 a.m. Speak at Homelessness Update Press Conference

Location: TBD

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:15 p.m. Meet with Board of Examiners 

Location: Committee Room 445 

MEDIA ACCESS

2 p.m. Interview with Pew Charitable Trust podcast 

Location: Virtual meeting 

3 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

4 p.m. Meet with Judge Tom Griffith 

Location: Governor’s Office 

6 p.m. Speak at IFA Centennial Celebration 

Location: Little America Hotel 

7:15 p.m. Speak at Rio Tinto Gala 

Location: Utah State Fairpark

Friday, Nov. 10 – Veterans Day Observed (office closed)

1:30 p.m. Speak at UDVMA Veteran Centenarian Celebration 

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rotunda 

MEDIA ACCESS

7 p.m. Attend Utah National Guard Veterans Day Concert 

Location: Salt Lake City Tabernacle  

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Nov. 6-10, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Nov. 6 

No public meetings

Tuesday, Nov. 7  

7:30 a.m. Meet with Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Indian Affairs

Location: Washington, D.C.

11 a.m. Speak at Conservative Principles for Building Trust in Elections

Location: Washington, D.C.

3:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. John Curtis, Utah

Location: Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

6:10 a.m. Meet with Joint Committee on the Library Chair, Senator Amy Klobuchar

Location: Washington, D.C.

8 a.m. Meet with Joint Committee of the Library Vice Chair, Rep. Bryan Steil

Location: Washington, D.C.

8:30 a.m. Speak at U.S. Senate AI Insight Forum: Elections & Democracy

Location: Washington, D.C.

11 a.m. Speak at Conservative Principles for Building Trust in Elections

Location: Washington, D.C.

MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, Nov. 9

9:15 a.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

11:30 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire

Location: Gold Room

3 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

6 p.m. Department of Corrections Award Banquet

Location: Thanksgiving Point

Friday, Nov. 10 – Veterans Day Observed (office closed)

6:30 p.m. Speak at BYU Veterans Day Concert

Location: BYU – College of Fine Arts & Communications in Provo

