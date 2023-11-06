Ashish Garg, CEO of Eltropy Wins BAI Global Innovation 2023 Rising Star Award
Forward-thinking tech pioneer recognized for bold vision, empowering credit unions and community banks
Using the power of generative AI to drive operational efficiency and better customer experience, we’ll continue to innovate and drive positive change in the financial services industry.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), has been recognized for his contributions to financial services by the BAI (Bank Administration Institute) with the BAI Global Innovation 2023 Rising Star Award.
Garg received the award for his leadership and commitment to bringing innovation to the credit union and community bank community, especially with Eltropy’s latest AI and generative AI products that transform the employee and member/customer experiences.
Under Garg’s leadership, Eltropy is now the leading platform that unifies Enterprise Texting, Video Banking, Digital Contact Center, and AI solutions. Eltropy is also integrated with 35+ leading solutions for credit unions and community banks.
“It's an honor to receive this BAI award, which underscores our team's efforts to deliver leading solutions that empower community banks and credit unions through AI-driven digital conversations," said Garg. “Using the power of generative AI to drive operational efficiency and better customer experience, we’ll continue to innovate and drive positive change in the financial services industry."
The BAI Global Innovation Award winners were announced on Oct. 23. Garg was one of 10 individuals honored with the Rising Star Award.
Under Ashish Garg's leadership, Eltropy remains dedicated to helping people access the best financial products and services, anytime and anywhere, through community banks and credit unions, in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. This BAI award further solidifies Garg's reputation as a rising star and visionary leader in the industry.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the industry’s first AI-driven enterprise-wide digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, chatbot technology, and integration solutions — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
