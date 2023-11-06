CBP’s Area Port of Boston Announces Agreement with Operator for a Centralized Examination Station

BOSTON — Today, the Area Port of Boston announced an agreement with Boston Freight Terminals, LLC to serve as operator of a Centralized Examination Station (CES), within the control of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This new CES is located at 139 Shuman Avenue, Stoughton, Massachusetts.

CES are used by CBP to improve productivity and service by focusing resources and minimizing travel time required in performing cargo examinations at multiple facilities within a Port of Entry (POE).

"We are very happy to share that Boston Freight Terminals has been granted Centralized Examination Station (CES) status for the Port of Boston. CES operations started on November 6th, 2023,” Julio Caravia, Area Port Director. “As a CES, Boston Freight Terminals will work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to ensure that examinations of imported and exported goods are completed in accordance with CBP policies. This allows us to streamline the customs clearance process and make it more efficient and cost effective for all businesses in the New England trade community.

With this agreement, subject to the Service Contract Act 1965, as amended, is effective for five (5) years. The CES operator provides a secure facility, less than 25 miles from the port entry, with adequate personnel and equipment, to ensure reliable service to all parties for inspection and closing of all types of cargo designated for examination by CBP.

CES operator can assess service fees according to the fee schedule submitted with its approved application (or as may be subsequently changed and approved by the Area Port Director pursuant to 19 C.F.R. § 118.5.