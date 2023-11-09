Submit Release
Boston Public Library's "The Drive to Sing" Screening: A Musical Journey of Resilience Celebrated

"The Drive to Sing" Movie Poster, created by Bryce and Kathryn Denney.

Kathryn Denney, the co-creator of the documentary, "The Drive to Sing" in front of the Boston Public Library.

Bryce Denney, the co-creator of the documentary, "The Drive to Sing" in front of the Boston Public Library.

Boston Celebrates "The Drive to Sing" Documentary: A Joyous Ode to Resilient Choruses Amid the Pandemic. Free Screening at Boston Public Library

The Drive to Sing" isn't just a film; it serves as a powerful testament to the profound impact of music and the fundamental human need for community.”
— Kathryn Denney, Filmmaker "The Drive To Sing"
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston's singers, choir members, and music enthusiasts celebrated the multi-award-winning documentary "The Drive to Sing" at a free public screening at the Boston Public Library. This inspiring documentary sheds light on the remarkable journey of choruses across the nation as they overcame the challenges of the pandemic with ingenuity, determination, and an unyielding passion for music.

"The Drive to Sing" isn't just a film; it serves as a powerful testament to the profound impact of music and the fundamental human need for community." Kathryn Denney, filmmaker, shares, “Music is essential to the human spirit, especially during difficult times. This is one of the few positive pandemic stories out there, full of joyous choral music from a time of isolation.”

Event FAQs:

What: Music enthusiasts gathered for a special screening of "The Drive to Sing," followed by an engaging Q&A session with the talented filmmakers.

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 2:00 PM EST.

Where: Boston Public Library's Copley Square Branch, 700 Boylston Street, Boston, Massachusetts.

After the screening, attendees connected with the filmmakers Bryce and Kathryn Denney in a Q&A session.

“We're honored to work with the Boston Public Library to share this uplifting story. Even when it seemed impossible, musicians found a way to do what they love,” shared filmmaker Bryce Denney.

Watch the movie today; details are available here: www.thedrivetosing.com.

Celebrate "The Drive To Sing" Boston Public Library Screening with the audience and filmmakers!

