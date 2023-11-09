Boston Public Library's "The Drive to Sing" Screening: A Musical Journey of Resilience Celebrated
The Drive to Sing" isn't just a film; it serves as a powerful testament to the profound impact of music and the fundamental human need for community.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston's singers, choir members, and music enthusiasts celebrated the multi-award-winning documentary "The Drive to Sing" at a free public screening at the Boston Public Library. This inspiring documentary sheds light on the remarkable journey of choruses across the nation as they overcame the challenges of the pandemic with ingenuity, determination, and an unyielding passion for music.
"The Drive to Sing" isn't just a film; it serves as a powerful testament to the profound impact of music and the fundamental human need for community." Kathryn Denney, filmmaker, shares, “Music is essential to the human spirit, especially during difficult times. This is one of the few positive pandemic stories out there, full of joyous choral music from a time of isolation.”
Event FAQs:
What: Music enthusiasts gathered for a special screening of "The Drive to Sing," followed by an engaging Q&A session with the talented filmmakers.
When: Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 2:00 PM EST.
Where: Boston Public Library's Copley Square Branch, 700 Boylston Street, Boston, Massachusetts.
After the screening, attendees connected with the filmmakers Bryce and Kathryn Denney in a Q&A session.
“We're honored to work with the Boston Public Library to share this uplifting story. Even when it seemed impossible, musicians found a way to do what they love,” shared filmmaker Bryce Denney.
Watch the movie today; details are available here: www.thedrivetosing.com.
