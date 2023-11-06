Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New Hampshire - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers
Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New Hampshire - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers - Call Toll Free at (888) 891-2200MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New Hampshire is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Although New Hampshire does not have any natural asbestos deposits or asbestos mines, the state does have an above-average mesothelioma death rate. Abundant use of asbestos at dozens of jobsites around New Hampshire helps explain the abnormally high number of mesothelioma deaths. Residents of New Hampshire who worked in shipbuilding, manufacturing, power plants and the military are at an elevated risk of developing asbestos-related lung cancer or mesothelioma. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in New Hampshire include, but are not limited to, Bow Power Plant, West Hopkinton Plant, Seabrook Nuclear Power Station, Newington Power Plant, Kellys Falls Steam Plant, Concord Power Plant, Dover Gas Plant, Schiller Station Powerhouse Exeter Gas Plant, Farmington Waste Water Plant, Mt. Carberry Landfill, Sanco Landfill, Turnkey Landfill, Hooksett County Landfill, Lebanon Municipal Landfill, Exeter Town Dump, Nashua Sanitary Landfill, Town of Merrimack Landfill, Waste Wood Processing Plant, Jaffrey Town Landfill, Concord N.H. Landfill, Charles Poletti Power Project, Homestead Industries, Malden Mills Industries, Troy Mills, Johns-Manville, Merrimack Station Powerhouse, Littleton Hydro-Electric Dam, Warwick Mills, Monadnock Paper Mills, sBerlin Paper Mill, Glen Mill, Bargers Sulphite Fibre Company, Brown Paper Company, International Paper Company, A.C. Lawrence Leather, Davis Paper Company, Hoague Sprague Corporation, Public Service Company of New Hampshire, Boston and Maine Railroad, Concord Electric Company, Industrial Pipe and Equipment Corporation, Concord Land and Water Power Company, Ashuelot Paper Company, Inc., Insuline Corporation of America, Claremont Paper Company, Dorr Woolen Company, L.W. Packard Company, Star Specialty Knitting, Compax, Inc., Simplex Wire & Cable, Manchester Knitted Fashions, Manchester Traction Light and Power Company, Syntextils, Inc., Textron, Inc., Jay Manufacturing, James River Pulp & Paper Company, Anheuser Busch, Inc., Hitchiner Manufacturing Company, Harcros Chemical, Inc., Nashua Corporation, American Hoechst Corporation, American Locomotive Company, Foster Grant Company, ABCO Welding & Insulation Supplies, Rochester Shoe Tree Company, Byrne & West, Francis P. Connor and Son, Inc., Hampshire Chemical Corporation, Brezner Canning Corporation, Warren Manufacturing Company, Agricultural Chemical Solutions, Inc., Atlantic Corporation, Eastern Oil and Rendering Company, New Hampshire Gas & Electric Company, Phillips Manufacturing Company, National Gypsum Company, New England Power Company, Nashua Foundation Medical Partners, Inc., New Hampshire Plating Company, Suncook Village Residential Community, Majestic Heights, Holman Athletic Stadium, Nashua Light, Heat and Power Company, Nashua Manufacturing Company, Nashua Municipal Airport, Wentworth by the Sea, White Mountain Paper Company, New England Telephone and Telegraph Company, New England Wood Preserving Company, Rockingham County Light and Power Company, Standard Plumbing & Heating Supply. Inc., Sheraton Tara Hotel, Granite State Insulation Company, Northeast Constructors, Pulp and Paper America, University of New Hampshire, St. Anslem’s College, St. Mary’s College, Plainfield Grammar School, Rochester High School, Portsmouth High School, Dover High School, Sherbourn School, American Woolen Company, Inc., Davidson Rubber Company, Dover Gas and Electric Company, Irvin State Gas and Electric Company, Brown & Horsch, United Gas and Electric Company, USS Abraham Lincoln, USS John Adams, USS Sand Lance, USS Sea Dragon, USS Tinosa, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Pease Air Force Base and Grenier Air Force Base. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com now.
