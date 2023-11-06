Cables and Wires For Aerospace and Defense Market Expected to Reach $47 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Essential role of wires and cables in the operation of aircraft, rise in government investment in defense and space agencies, and increase in digitalization and electrification of aerospace & defense systems are expected to drive the growth of the global cables and wire for the aerospace and defense market. Closed manufacturing facilities, decline of the aerospace industry, reduced workforce, and other supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

Wilmington, DE , Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Cables and Wires For Aerospace and Defense Market By Type, Voltage, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global cables and wires for the aerospace and defense market industry generated $27.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $47 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/21552

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight’s Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

156 - Tables

76 - Charts

321 - Pages

Prime determinants of growth

The global cables and wires for aerospace and defense market is driven by increase in military expenditure among various countries paired with digitalization and electrification of aerospace and defense systems. However, complex government frameworks and policies, which limit their adoption, hamper market growth. On the contrary, the surge in government investment in defense and space agencies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global cables and wires for aerospace and defense market in the coming future.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $27.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $47 billion CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 321 Segments covered Type, Voltage, Application, and Region Drivers Rising military expenditure globally Digitalization and electrification of aerospace and defense systems Development of innovative aircraft solutions Opportunities Complex government framework and policies High development and maintenance cost of infrastructure Restraints Rise in government investment in defense and space agencies

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global cable and wire for aerospace and defense market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

In addition, the decline of the aerospace industry due to the cancellation of flight operations and decreased military spending from the government due to the economic crisis in the pandemic further impacted the market growth.

The cable segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the cable segment held the dominating market share in 2022, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In addition, the wire segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in data transmission needs, and electromagnetic compatibility requirements. This growth is further fueled by cybersecurity concerns, maintenance and upgrades, and global tensions driving defense spending. These factors collectively contribute to the rise in demand for advanced wiring solutions in these industries.

The high voltage segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on voltage, the high voltage segment held the largest market share in 2022, holding nearly two-fifths of the global cables and wires for aerospace and defense industry, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The extra high voltage segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The power distribution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the power distribution segment held the dominating market share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The military ground equipment segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The military ground equipment segment is experiencing growth due to rise in global security concerns, increased defense budgets, and the need for modernized, technologically advanced vehicles and equipment to address evolving threats and challenges.

Asia-Pacific region to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Further, the LAMEA region is also expected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to the growth in cybersecurity concerns, maintenance and upgrades, and global tensions driving defense spending.



Key Industry Development:

In May 2022, Nexans has been awarded a contract with a value of more than €100 million to supply Enedis with medium-voltage power distribution cables and services for the next four years. This contract reinforces Nexans' position in France as a long-term partner of Enedis and as a major player of sustainable electrification. The project combines technological innovation, environmental benefits, superior plant capability, and digital services such as full deployment of ULTRACKER.

In July 2022, Boom Supersonic signed an expanded agreement with Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies. This partnership is expected to see Collins Aerospace providing major aircraft systems for Boom's Overture, a supersonic commercial airliner. Collins Aerospace's expertise in avionics, power, and control systems is anticipated to play a crucial role in advancing the development of Overture, which aims to revolutionize the future of air travel by enabling faster and more efficient supersonic flights.

In June 2022, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies announced two new high-voltage composite wire families for aerospace applications, a high-voltage composite wire family, and an ultra-flexible high-voltage shielded composite wire family. These 1,000-volt composite wire families offer lighter weight and smaller diameters compared to similar extruded constructions in applications up to 260°C.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/21552

Leading Market Players:

A.E. Petsche

Amphenol Corporation



Apar Industries Ltd.

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Collins Aerospace

Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company

Galaxy Wire & Cable



Gem Cable

Jiuzhou Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

Miracle Electronics Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Nexans SA

PIC Wire & Cable



Radiant Cables Pvt. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thermo Cables Limited

Tyler Madison, Inc Allegion Plc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cables and wires for aerospace and defense market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launches, branding, collaborations, partnership, acquisition, product upgrade/development, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cables and wires for aerospace and defense market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing cables and wires for aerospace and defense market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cables and wires for aerospace and defense market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cables and wires for aerospace and defense market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Procure Complete Report (321 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3FLGt0x

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):



Wire and Cable Market is Expected to Reach $323.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032



Copper Wire and Cable Market is Projected to Hit $267.17 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030

Insulated Wire and Cable Market is Anticipated to Grow $244.23 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027

Cables Market is Estimated to Attain $156.49 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030

Premise Cable Market is Expected to Garner $19.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com