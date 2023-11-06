Children’s Book Author and Tooth Fairy Expert Zane Carson-Carruth to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zane Carson Carruth is a woman who has had many accomplishments in her lifetime. She has led a corporate career, sat on various Boards and committees, and is a professional etiquette coach. She has parented a blended family comprised of several children and grandchildren. She has received awards as a Most Inspiring Woman and Woman of the Distinction. But the coup that earned her the greatest recognition of all, is having written a series of books about The World’s First Tooth Fairy, Abella (a character whose looks and personality were modelled after young Zane and her daughter.)

Carson’s Tooth Fairy series has earned favor with readers worldwide, received Story Monster and Purple Dragon book awards, and even garnered attention from Neiman Marcus who features them with pajamas as part of their bedtime reading gift packages. At the time of her radio show, Zane Carson had just completed a video (in 3-D, and about 4 minutes long) about Abella and her tooth fairy work and is shopping it out to TV producers as a special, or ideally longer series. The stunning video was developed by the same firm that produced Thomas the Tank Engine and includes an original song created by a Grammy-winning composer.

The character of Abella certainly is engaging. She is relatable to children because she is so much like them —imperfect, impulsive, and bumbling at times, often balanced by a best friend who is calmer and quieter. Darcie is a wonderful friend, supportive and encouraging, never judging. In one of the stories, when Abella first gets her wand, she is practicing how to use it and accidentally enchants a baseball, ruining her brother’s game.

To date, Zane has completed 5 books in the series including Abella Starts a Tooth Fairy School and more recently, Abella Gets a New Hairdo. They are all available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other popular online book retailers, as well as at select bookstores in the Houston area.

Zane is also recognized as an etiquette coach and has written on that topic for several local business journals. She is a warm, personable, elegant and poised woman who frowns at the lack of chivalry, manners, and such etiquette in today’s world (when terse emails or Facebook likes have replaced letters and formal Thank You notes.) Zane is also a big fan of the rodeo and included the famed mega Houston rodeo and a bullfighter in one of her Tooth Fairy books, Abella Goes to the Rodeo.

In her radio interview, Zane is going to talk about these books, the stories and characters that are engaging in several ways, and what prompted her to first develop them. She is also going to preview what fans can expect next from Abella, both in the forthcoming sixth book, and the delightful video pilot. Take a moment to learn more about this marvelous author and all that she has created in work and life.

