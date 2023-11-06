Ohio-Class Submarine Enters the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations
U.S. Naval Forces Central command is responsible for approximately 2.5 million square miles of area including the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, North Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Red Sea. The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command's mission is to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and strengthen partner nations' maritime capabilities to promote security and stability in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.