Geographic Information System Market Analysis 2023-2027: Expected Market Size, Growth Driver, And Lucrative Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Geographic Information System Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-evolving world of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), the global market has witnessed substantial growth. In 2022, geographic information system market stood at $11.43 billion, and 2023 is poised for remarkable expansion, with an anticipated value of $12.94 billion, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%, as per The Business Research Company. The GIS market is expected to surge even further, reaching $20.82 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.6%.



Defense-Related Satellites: The Driving Force

The future of GIS is intricately linked to an increasingly critical aspect: defense-related satellites. These artificial satellites are designed to bolster defense and security endeavors by providing invaluable information and capabilities to military forces. Geographic Information Systems harness the capabilities of these satellites to acquire spatial data, filter and analyze it, and present it in a comprehensible manner.

To put this in perspective, according to Jonathan's Space Report, a US-based space program researcher, there were 186 international space launches of defense-related satellites in 2022, with an impressive 182 of them being successful.

The Pioneers of Innovation

Leading the charge in the GIS market are industry giants committed to innovation and excellence. Names like Google LLC, Hitachi Solutions Ltd., and General Electric Company, among others, are at the forefront of advancements in GIS. One notable trend dominating the landscape is relentless product innovation.

Product Innovation: A Catalyst for Transformation

In an era where innovation is paramount, major companies in the GIS market are harnessing the power of product innovation to fortify their positions. A prime example is SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., a China-based company specializing in geographic information system software products and services.

In August 2023, SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. launched SuperMap iDesigner3D, a minimalist WebApp built on SuperMap iClient3D for WebGL and implemented on the portal software framework SuperMap iPortal. This innovation empowers users to create 3D models of structures, pathways, and roadways that seamlessly integrate with the geospatial environment for online 3D geographic design requirements.

Geographic Information System Market Global Dynamics

In 2022, North America claimed the throne as the largest region in the GIS market. However, the Asia Pacific region is primed for rapid growth and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the geographic information system market in the forecast period.

Geographic Information System Market Segmentation

The GIS market is multifaceted, segmented based on components, function, devices, and end-users:

Component: Comprising hardware, software, and services. Function: Encompassing mapping, surveying, telematics and navigation, and location-based services. Device: Including desktop and mobile. End-User: Serving various sectors such as agriculture, utilities, mining, construction, transportation, oil and gas, and more.

The Geographic Information System Global Market Report 2023 offers stakeholders in the GIS domain a treasure trove of insights and opportunities. To maximize the report's value, stakeholders can harness its wealth of data and trends to make informed decisions.

Geographic Information System Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the geographic information system market size, geographic information system market segments, geographic information system market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

