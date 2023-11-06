The Cloud AI Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 37% With The Rising Demand For Virtual Assistants As Per The Business Research Company's Cloud AI Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Cloud AI Global Market Report 2023, the global cloud AI market is in the midst of a transformative journey, with remarkable growth anticipated in the coming years. Surging from $43.04 billion in 2022, the cloud AI market is projected to reach $59.49 billion in 2023, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2%. This growth pattern is expected to continue, with the cloud AI market reaching $215.39 billion by 2027, demonstrating a CAGR of 37.9%. This cloud AI market expansion underscores the profound impact of cloud-based artificial intelligence.



Charting the Path to Growth

The future of the cloud AI market is illuminated by the growing demand for virtual assistants, marking a significant trend driving the industry forward. Virtual assistants, also known as voice or digital assistants, employ artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to offer users interactive and personalized assistance. They are designed to comprehend and respond to user queries, perform tasks, and provide relevant information and services.

Cloud AI plays a pivotal role in empowering virtual assistants and enhancing their capabilities. This technology empowers businesses to build, train, deploy, and manage AI models at scale. It offers scalability, reliability, security, and cost-effectiveness, making it a powerful enabler of enhanced user experiences.

Innovations Shaping the Cloud AI Landscape

Innovative AI cloud services represent a key trend that is rapidly gaining momentum in the cloud AI market. Leading companies in this space are channeling their efforts into the development of groundbreaking AI cloud services to maintain their competitive edge. One notable instance is NVIDIA Corporation, which introduced DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing cloud service, in March 2023.

DGX Cloud empowers businesses to run AI workloads at scale and speed while providing access to the latest AI technologies. With powerful GPUs at its core, DGX Cloud allows companies to access their own AI supercomputer via a simple online browser, eliminating the need to invest in on-premises hardware.

Leaders in the Cloud AI Market

Prominent industry players are shaping the cloud AI market, with companies such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Google LLC playing pivotal roles. The landscape is populated with dynamic organizations that are dedicated to advancing the cloud AI frontier.

Cloud AI Market Segmentation

The cloud AI market is multi-faceted, with varying aspects:

Type: Encompassing both solutions and services. Technology: Spanning deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing, and other AI technologies. End-User Vertical: Serving industries such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, automotive, retail, government, education, and other sectors.





As stakeholders in the cloud AI market, there are ample opportunities to make the most of the insights provided by the Cloud AI Global Market Report 2023. Understanding the market dynamics and emerging trends is crucial for positioning your organization effectively in this transformative landscape.

The cloud AI market report equips industry players with the knowledge required to meet the evolving demands of businesses and consumers. By harnessing the power of cloud AI and virtual assistants, businesses can tap into the potential for enhanced user experiences, scalability, reliability, security, and cost-effectiveness.

Cloud AI Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the cloud AI market size, cloud AI market segments, cloud AI market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

