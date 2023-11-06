Daimler Truck North America Enters Strategic Partnership with Hexagon Purus for Battery Electric Freightliner eM2 for Vocational Applications

PORTLAND, Ore. / OSLO, Nor. – (Nov. 6, 2023) – Daimler Truck North America, LLC (DTNA), the nation’s largest manufacturer of Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, has entered into a long-term agreement with Hexagon Purus, a leading manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, to provide complete vehicle integration of the battery electric Freightliner eM2, which was developed to serve vocational applications.

The integration, provided by Hexagon Purus, will incorporate Hexagon Purus' proprietary zero-emission technology, including battery systems, auxiliary modules, power modules, and vehicle-level software. It will also include power-take-off (PTO) options to supply power to the vocational body and the equipment.

Earlier this year, DTNA unveiled the vocational Freightliner eM2 prototype truck with vocational upfit options as part of an innovation project together with selected Truck Equipment Manufacturers, Alamo and Altec, to lay the groundwork for expanding zero-emission solutions for vocational customers particularly in the utility, sweeper, dump, construction, towing, and refuse segments.

This partnership underscores the joint commitment by DTNA and Hexagon Purus to drive innovation and sustainability in the vocational vehicle sector and will deliver products to the market that complement DTNA’s eCascadia and eM2 battery electric portfolio, already in production.

“We are excited about our collaboration with Hexagon Purus and the potential it holds for the future of electric vocational trucks,” said Aaron Scates, vice president of vocational and medium-duty market development at DTNA. “With our shared history, combined experience, and the remarkable battery technology offered by Hexagon Purus, we look forward to yielding effective and flexible solutions for our vocational customers.”

“We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with DTNA, and we look forward to supporting them on this vocational vehicle program and in driving their transition to zero-emission mobility,” said Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. “DTNA has been an important zero-emission technology development partner for Hexagon Purus in North America for several years through our participation in the Innovation Fleet program.”

DTNA's decision to partner with Hexagon Purus is based on its long-standing relationship and shared expertise. Prior to the start of the current collaboration, DTNA worked with Hexagon's Agility division on the development of Freightliner natural gas fuel tank integration and together with Hexagon Purus, Hexagon's zero-emission division on DTNA's first generation of electric vehicles. Additionally, Hexagon Purus’ high-voltage battery technology is known for its efficient kWh per meter of frame length, which aligns with the packaging needs of medium-duty vocational applications.

About Daimler Truck North America

Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. Daimler Truck North America designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

