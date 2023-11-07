ALMA DE SAMANA AMERICAN CARIBBEAN RESORT OWNERS TAKEN TO FEDERAL COURT
EINPresswire.com/ -- A 60-page Federal Civil Complaint was filed in the Northern District of Atlanta, Kevin Shehee vs. Diana Lynch, et.al Case#2023cv04506. The federal complaint alleges securities violations, federal and state violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), legal malpractice, theft by conversion, and other corrupt and fraudulent conduct. The Complaint sets forth the documentation of Atlanta attorneys and a local mega-church pastor allegedly leveraged their position of authority and community respect for their own personal gain.
The Complaint alleges that the Defendants engaged in a scheme to defraud Plaintiff and others by making false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts and engaging in other fraudulent and deceptive conduct, concerning the offer and sale of securities.
The Complaint further alleges that as part of the scheme, the Defendants raised at least $1.5 million from at least 25 investors, including the Plaintiff, by selling securities in the form of land promissory notes. The Complaint alleges that the money raised by the defendants would be used to purchase and develop real property in the Dominican Republic and that the plaintiff's invested interest was misappropriated by the defendants for their own purposes, including, among other things, assuming total control of the alleged Dominican Republic Development and using the funds for personal expenses.
The Complaint further alleges that the defendants used their power and influence to coerce Mr. Shehee into promoting the project that was not in his best interest and that they took advantage of his trust and confidence.
The Complaint names Defendants Diana Lynch, Jasper Grissett, Barry Fauntleroy, Shelly Hawkins, Jesse Curney III, Gary Van Waeyenberge, and other corporate entities. The Complaint seeks, among other things, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, restitution, return of property, compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and costs, and such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.
The company referred in the complaint also has a letter of protest filed against them in a “Trademark” application alleging fraudulent registration conduct.
Kevin Shehee
Kevin Shehee
