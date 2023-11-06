VSP news release 23B1006038 theft of medication by inmate
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23B1006038
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West
CONTACT#: 802 733 9101
DATE/TIME: 9-4-23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT
VIOLATION: Theft of prescription medication
ACCUSED: Louis B. Tobin
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with staff members of the Vermont Department of Corrections conducted a partnered investigation after DOC staff at Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield VT discovered numerous prescription medications missing from a medical room.
The investigation determined that inmate Louis Tobin entered the medical room in the "GHI" wing of the prison after discovering an unsecured door. Tobin was eventually found in possession of numerous controlled substances and was issued a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-26-23 8 AM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Tobin remains in the custody of DOC at Springfield due to existing matters not related to this new charge.
BAIL: not set for this charge
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690