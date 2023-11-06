Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,788 in the last 365 days.

VSP news release 23B1006038 theft of medication by inmate

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1006038

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                            

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West                    

CONTACT#: 802 733 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 9-4-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT

VIOLATION: Theft of prescription medication

 

ACCUSED: Louis B. Tobin                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with staff members of the Vermont Department of Corrections conducted a partnered investigation after DOC staff at Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield VT discovered numerous prescription medications missing from a medical room. 

 

The investigation determined that inmate Louis Tobin entered the medical room in the "GHI" wing of the prison after discovering an unsecured door.  Tobin was eventually found in possession of numerous controlled substances and was issued a citation. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-26-23 8 AM            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:   Tobin remains in the custody of DOC at Springfield due to existing matters not related to this new charge.    

BAIL: not set for this charge

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

 

You just read:

VSP news release 23B1006038 theft of medication by inmate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more