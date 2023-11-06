VSP news release 23B1006038 theft of medication by inmate

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1006038

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West

CONTACT#: 802 733 9101

DATE/TIME: 9-4-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT

VIOLATION: Theft of prescription medication

ACCUSED: Louis B. Tobin

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with staff members of the Vermont Department of Corrections conducted a partnered investigation after DOC staff at Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield VT discovered numerous prescription medications missing from a medical room.

The investigation determined that inmate Louis Tobin entered the medical room in the "GHI" wing of the prison after discovering an unsecured door. Tobin was eventually found in possession of numerous controlled substances and was issued a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-26-23 8 AM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Tobin remains in the custody of DOC at Springfield due to existing matters not related to this new charge.

BAIL: not set for this charge

MUG SHOT: Included

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690