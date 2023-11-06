Submit Release
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Commends Zions Bank on Appointment of New Advisory Board Members

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Sidni Lloyd-Shorter, CEO of the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce, and Steve Starks, CEO of The Larry H. Miller Company, for their appointments to the Zions Bank Advisory Board.

Sidni Lloyd-Shorter is an entrepreneur, advocate, and champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion. She is leading the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce and its 400 members into a new era of growth and influence.

Steve Starks leads the Larry H. Miller Company, a family-owned investment firm that oversees the Miller family's portfolio of businesses and investments. Previously, he was the president of the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment.

Don Salazar, Chairman, and Javier Palomarez, President & CEO, of the United States Hispanic Business Council released the following statements on behalf of the organization:

“Zions Bank has historically led the way in the financial industry through a focus on Main Street, not Wall Street. By appointing Sidni and Steve, Zions is reaffirming their commitment to building a leadership team that values entrepreneurship and recognizes the changing face of America. I look forward to their contributions that will allow Zions Bank to remain an unwavering ally to the small business community.” said Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC.

“As a member of the Zions Bank Advisory Board myself, I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Sidni and Steve. At the bank, we take pride in empowering small and growing businesses. Sidni and Steve will serve as a voice for these entrepreneurs and help us continue to serve them in the best way possible.” said Don Salazar, Chairman of the USHBC.

About the USHBC:
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a bipartisan organization.

