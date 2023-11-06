Ozzy the Hamster goes to School: EU4Energy and EU Neighbours East launch new stage of Renewable Energy Campaign

Today, on 6 November, the EU4Energy programme kicks off its new campaign aimed at introducing renewable energies and their importance for mitigating climate change to schoolchildren.

The main character of the campaign is Ozzy the Hamster, a comic book clean energy champion. In this latest awareness raising campaign, Ozzy becomes an EU Young Energy Ambassador to show how renewable energy is vital to our planet’s future.

The campaign is implemented by the Council of the European Energy Regulators (CEER) in collaboration with EU Neighbours East and the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC). Initially, it will be implemented as a pilot project in Georgia, before gradually expanding to cover all the countries of the Eastern Partnership.

During the campaign, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs, a non-political youth network within EU Neighbours East) and experts from GNERC will visit Georgian schools and organise workshops on renewable energies with engaging educational materials designed specifically for young minds in a simplified yet informative manner.

The campaign has been developed in the framework of the EU4Energy Programme Phase II – Promoting the Clean Energy Transition in the Eastern Partnership Countries, which contributes to the development of sound legislative and regulatory frameworks for energy and to support the region’s transition to clean energy and the liberalisation of its energy markets. The programme runs until December 2024 and will address new challenges and opportunities such as the gradual digitalisation of all energy-relevant market segments, while promoting cost reflectivity. Thus, citizens of the Eastern Partnership countries will benefit from sustainable energy investments and increased regional market integration and intra-regional trade.

The EU4Energy initiative is funded by the European Union with a total budget of €8.5 million and is jointly implemented by CEER, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Energy Community Secretariat (EnCS).

