Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,786 in the last 365 days.

GoCarbonFree: EU4Climate organises Zero Emissions Day for school children in Azerbaijan 

On 4 November, a special event dedicated to Zero Emissions Day was held in Khirdalan, Azerbaijan, as part of the EU-funded EU4Climate programme.

The event was organised by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan together with UNDP, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, and Khirdalan Municipality. 

Fifty school children from ten schools in Khirdalan city participated in the event, looking for creative solutions to combat climate change problems.

The schoolchildren took part in an amateur bike ride, tree planting, a #GoCarbonFree video competition and a quiz designed especially for school children.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

GoCarbonFree: EU4Climate organises Zero Emissions Day for school children in Azerbaijan 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more