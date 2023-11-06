GoCarbonFree: EU4Climate organises Zero Emissions Day for school children in Azerbaijan 

On 4 November, a special event dedicated to Zero Emissions Day was held in Khirdalan, Azerbaijan, as part of the EU-funded EU4Climate programme.

The event was organised by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan together with UNDP, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, and Khirdalan Municipality.

Fifty school children from ten schools in Khirdalan city participated in the event, looking for creative solutions to combat climate change problems.

The schoolchildren took part in an amateur bike ride, tree planting, a #GoCarbonFree video competition and a quiz designed especially for school children.

Find out more

Press release