Ilham Aliyev held meeting with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković

AZERBAIJAN, November 6 - 06 November 2023, 14:20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković then had an expanded meeting during lunch.

They discussed the expansion of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, and issues of cooperation in energy, tourism and other areas. The sides stressed the importance of holding a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission as soon as possible and further developing ties between the two countries` business communities.

As a country suffering from landmines, Croatia`s intention to support Azerbaijan in this area was applauded, and the significance of exchange of experience and cooperation in the field of demining was emphasized.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on regional issues of mutual concern.

Andrej Plenković also noted that Croatia, as a member of the European Union and NATO, has always supported Azerbaijan`s cooperation with these organizations.

